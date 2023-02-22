The McDowell County Youth Basketball League held its tournament championship games this past Saturday at the McDowell County Parks and Recreation gym. The winners of the tournament were crowned in the inaugural Commissioner’s Cup Champions. Here is a recap of the championship games that took place.

In the Termite Girls age division, East McDowell-Kelly defeated West McDowell-Deaton 20-9. Mia Caparaso and Ayiah Rutherford scored 10 points each for East McDowell.

Reese Taylor led the West team with nine points on Saturday.

West McDowell (Effler) 23

East McDowell (Mayfield) 5

(Termite Boys)

In the Termite Boys Championship, West McDowell cruised to an easy 23-5 win over East McDowell to win the tournament championship.

Peyton Effler had a big game for West, scoring 22 points and Mason Hams added one point. Chandler Mayfield scored five points for East McDowell.

East McDowell (Walker) 17

West McDowell (Kelly) 7

(Mighty Mite Girls)

In the third game of championship Saturday, East McDowell recovered with a 17-7 win over West McDowell. Paizley Logan had nine points, Kinlee Garner added six points, and Alexandria Walker scored two points.

Kadence Daniels had four points for West McDowell and Chelsea Page finished with three points.

East McDowell (McCartha) 21

West McDowell (Patton) 10

(Mighty Mite Boys)

In the Mighty Mite Boys tournament championship, East McDowell had a total of five players to score in a 21-10 victory over West McDowell.

Ransom Woody scored nine points to lead East and Everett McCartha added six points. Braeden Hanlon, Wyatt Intres and Jett Huskins scored two points apiece.

Jayden Stevens scored eight points for West McDowell and Mason Willett chipped in with two points.

West McDowell (Brown) 13

East McDowell (Blake) 11

(Pee Wee Girls)

The West McDowell girls were victorious 13-11 in one of the closest tournament championship games held on Saturday. NyAsia Jackson and Khloe Stewart scored five points each, Bree Brown had two points and Starla Branch chipped in with one point for West.

Four East McDowell players scored in the tournament championship. Kaylyn McCartha had five points, Mary Blake netted three points and Kerry Lee along with Mattie Creson scored one point each.

East McDowell (Kincaid) 38

West McDowell (Hollifield) 20

(Pee Wee Boys)

The East McDowell Pee Wee boys, with a big second half, pulled away from West McDowell 38-20 in the tournament championship. Up 17-11, East put together a 21-9 second half to earn the title.

Breeze Blankenship had 19 points, Gunner Woody chipped in with eight points. Jett Bailey finished with seven points and Bryson Krause scored four points.

Greyson Duncan led West with 11 points. Lucas Fall scored four points, Bo Duckworth had three points and Keaton Jones finished with two points.

East McDowell (Sheehan) 27

West McDowell (Stockton) 20

(Junior-Senior Girls)

East McDowell had a total of seven players score in a 27-20 victory over West McDowell in the Junior-Senior Girls tournament championship.

Lyric Biggs had eight points to lead East McDowell. Myiah Sheehan and Cadence Presnell added six points each. Bailey Stanley, Maebelle Koch and Abigail Perry scored two points apiece and Katherine Buskirk chipped in with one point.

Lily Rose had 10 points for West, Brionna Duckworth added six points and Maddie Wolhart scored four points.

East McDowell (Moore) 32

West McDowell (Skeens) 29

(Junior Boys)

The junior boys tournament championship was also a close affair with East McDowell surviving 32-29. Cash Hollifield scored 10 points, Jaythan Callahan and Latrell Rutherford added seven points each. Krymson Stewart netted four points and Rowan Intres along with Jackson Bell scored two points each for East.

Silas Kraak and Isaiah Mosteller had seven points each for West McDowell. Benjamin Harris scored six points, Maverick Greene had five points and Cutter Greene finished with four points.

East McDowell (Toney) 40

West McDowell (Shipley) 32

(Senior Boys)

A half-dozen East McDowell players scored in a 40-32 win to claim the Senior Boys tournament championship. Samuel Freeman had 16 points in the win. Luis Orsonio added nine points and Hayden Shelton finished with eight points. Landon Toney, Kavan Tate and Dade Biggs scored two points apiece.

Carter Scarborough matched Freeman with 16 points to lead West McDowell. Jayden Bell added 13 points and Elijah McNeill had three points.

East McDowell (Flynn) 39

West McDowell (Daniels) 26

(Pro Boys)

The McDowell County Youth Basketball League season concluded on Monday night with East McDowell winning 39-26 in the Pro Boys tournament championship.

East jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead and never relinquished it the entire game. Matthew Wyatt had 13 points and Miles Bailey added 10 points to give the team a pair in double figures. Nick Holland added eight points, Jayren Thomas had six points and Drake Fowler scored two points.

Jayden Daniels scored nine points to lead West, and Garrett Bingham had six points. Wyatt Clark and Brayden McNeil chipped in with three points each and Stacy McCurry along with Deklan Gilliland scored two points each.