 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured editor's pick

In the bonus: Extra shots from McDowell's home games with South Caldwell

  • Updated
  • 0
122022-mmn-sports-mhs-hoopsp1.jpg

McDowell's Eli Elliott drives to the basket.

Here are some bonus shots from Thursday's games against South Caldwell.

122022-mmn-sports-mhs-hoopsp2.jpg

The Lady Titans' Sage Young battles South Caldwell's Lillie Bumgarner for rebounding position.
122022-mmn-sports-mhs-hoopsp3.jpg

Titans sophomore Kyson Rinnert drives to the basket.
122022-mmn-sports-mhs-hoopsp4.jpg

McDowell's Emma Washburn posts up a South Caldwell player.
122022-mmn-sports-mhs-hoopsp5.jpg

McDowell's Jeremiah Ellis works for his shot while teammate Rylan Parkins, 40, looks on.
122022-mmn-sports-mhs-hoopsp6.jpg

The Lady Titans' Kimora Stewart, 4, competes with South Caldwell's Lillie Bumgarner for a rebound.
122022-mmn-sports-mhs-hoopsp7.jpg

The Titans' David Olivo takes the ball to the basket.
122022-mmn-sports-mhs-hoopsp8.jpg

McDowell's Emma England fights for the basketball.
122022-mmn-sports-mhs-hoopsp9.jpg

Titans sophomore Rylan Parkins works against South Caldwell's Tyler Eggers, 40, for rebounding position.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hilltoppers hold off Titans

Hilltoppers hold off Titans

The heat was turned up inside of Titan Gymnasium on Friday night as a sizable crowd was on hand to witness the traditional non-conference matc…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars