Impressive opener: Titans fight off Hilltoppers despite momentum-sapping delay

The R-S Central Hilltoppers were saved from the McDowell Titans by the bell – but only momentarily.
An hour-long delay because of a distant lightning streak interrupted what seemed destined to turn into a blowout win for the Titans, but McDowell held on for a 20-14 victory in the season opener at Titan Stadium Friday.
The Titans had just completed a long touchdown drive to go up 20-7 midway through the third quarter, and fatigue was clearly starting to get the better of the Hilltoppers, who dressed only two dozen players. That’s when lightning forced the officials to stop the game for the state-mandated 30 minutes. Another flash on the horizon later extended the delay.
Central was rejuvenated when play finally resumed an hour and 15 minutes later, but the Hilltoppers still didn’t have enough to stop the Titans.
“I don’t think there’s a good way to handle it (the delay),” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer. “I’m sure it was better for them than it was for us. What worried me to death was, boys are smart; they know we had them on the ropes. We go in, and they’re not stupid, they’re thinking, ‘we’ve got them.’ So I told them, ‘boys, if you think they’re going to lay down, you’re crazy. They’re going to come back and fight,’ and they did.”
Senior defensive lineman Jake Marsh said McDowell had to forget what had happened up to that point, and play like the game was starting over.
“For us, it was just coming out like it was the first quarter and it was still 0-0,” said Marsh. “It wasn’t, but for us, we’ve got to act like we’re even down a touchdown or two. We just had to come out and play hard.”
And that’s what they did.
McDowell ran the ball effectively all night and outgained Central 343-277 overall.
Junior Blake Boswell ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries; and when Boswell was sidelined with leg cramps in the second half, senior Kiyaun Selby stepped in and went for 114 yards and a score on 13 carries.
Quarterback Gabe Marsh went 5-for-11 for 90 yards, and tight end Jeremiah Ellis snagged three balls for 69 yards.
Defensively, the Titans held Central’s vaunted triple-option rushing attack to 207 yards on the ground, with 71 of them coming on a single play early in the first quarter. The Hilltoppers, who boast a pair of 230-pound fullbacks, got virtually nothing up the middle.
McDowell forced three turnovers, with Jeryah Cash recovering a pair of fumbles and Magesty Summey picking off a pass. McDowell’s defensive front dominated the line of scrimmage, and linebackers like Grayson “Buck” Blackwelder cleaned up.
“They were simply not playing assignment football, but we had a meeting on the sideline and things got a little better,” said defensive coordinator Keith Styles. “The triple-option is a hard offense to defend. Missed assignments – the man responsible for the pitch man going to the quarterback – is a major problem in the option, and the one long run the quarterback made, our quarterback man went to the dive. Three missed assignments, or they don’t have a ton of rushing yards.”
Central actually got on the scoreboard first. The Titans’ promising opening drive sputtered at the Hilltoppers’ 19, and R-S Central needed just four plays to take the lead. Quarterback Trey Shearer made a nice option pitch to Jaiden Coston (5 carries, 73 yards), who raced down the sideline 71 yards to the Titans’ 1. Two plays later, Shearer pushed the ball across, and Tripp Triplett’s extra point made it 7-0 with 5:54 to go in the first quarter.
The Titans responded quickly with a seven-play, 65-yard drive. Gabe Marsh’s 27-yard strike to Ellis down the seam was the big play. After Cash drew a pass interference call in the end zone to give the Titans a first down at the Central 13, Boswell capped the drive with a 9-yard TD run with 2:10 left in the quarter. The conversion attempt failed.
Central drove to the McDowell 2 on the next possession, but the Titans stood tall at the goal line, and Triplett eventually missed a 20-yard field goal attempt.
The impressive defensive stand led to a long, time-consuming touchdown drive for McDowell. The Titans went 80 yards on 11 plays. Boswell capped the march with a 12-yard scoring run. Boswell ran in the two-point conversion, and the Titans took a 14-7 lead into halftime.
On the first play from scrimmage after halftime, R-S Central’s Tyler Logan broke loose for a 31-yard gain, but Cash stripped Logan of the ball at the end of the run and recovered the fumble.
The play changed the complexion of the game in an instant, and McDowell confidently marched 71 yards to pay dirt.
Gabe Marsh and Ellis hooked up for a 26-yard pass play on the drive, and Selby had runs of 20 and 17 yards. Selby eventually darted in from the 2 for a 20-7 lead with 7:35 to go in the third quarter.
Central was clearly fatigued at that point, as a pair of Hilltoppers went down with injuries or cramps on back-to-back plays.
Then came the lightning.
When played resumed, the game turned into a dogfight. But Cash ended one Hilltoppers drive with another fumble recovery, and Summey stopped another with his interception.
Meanwhile, the Titans had a chance to add to the lead, but had a 5-yard TD pass called back on a holding penalty.
R-S Central eventually mounted a late scoring drive against McDowell’s prevent coverage. Shearer had all 70 of his passing yards on the final march and hit Aaron Cuthbertson for a 15-yard touchdown with 45 seconds to go. Triplett’s point-after cut the lead to 20-14.
McDowell’s Kobe Nolan made a nifty recovery of the ensuing onside kick, and that was the game.
“A ‘W’ is a ‘W’ and we’ll take it,” said Brewer. “It was one of those nights where every time we got stopped, we stopped ourselves. That’s stuff we’ve got to fix and work on. But we’ll sure take a win and move on to next week.”