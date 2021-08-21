Impressive opener: Titans fight off Hilltoppers despite momentum-sapping delay

The R-S Central Hilltoppers were saved from the McDowell Titans by the bell – but only momentarily.

An hour-long delay because of a distant lightning streak interrupted what seemed destined to turn into a blowout win for the Titans, but McDowell held on for a 20-14 victory in the season opener at Titan Stadium Friday.

The Titans had just completed a long touchdown drive to go up 20-7 midway through the third quarter, and fatigue was clearly starting to get the better of the Hilltoppers, who dressed only two dozen players. That’s when lightning forced the officials to stop the game for the state-mandated 30 minutes. Another flash on the horizon later extended the delay.

Central was rejuvenated when play finally resumed an hour and 15 minutes later, but the Hilltoppers still didn’t have enough to stop the Titans.

“I don’t think there’s a good way to handle it (the delay),” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer. “I’m sure it was better for them than it was for us. What worried me to death was, boys are smart; they know we had them on the ropes. We go in, and they’re not stupid, they’re thinking, ‘we’ve got them.’ So I told them, ‘boys, if you think they’re going to lay down, you’re crazy. They’re going to come back and fight,’ and they did.”