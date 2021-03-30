Important victory: Lady Titans win a close one on the road at Freedom

In a 13-game truncated season, just about every game takes on an increased sense of urgency.

The McDowell Lady Titans found themselves in a must-win situation on Monday and they came away with a hard-fought, 6-5 victory on the road at Freedom.

McDowell (2-2) was shorthanded on Monday as the Lady Titans took the field without leadoff hitter and shortstop Jessica Cannon. That forced head coach Catriona Young to make some adjustments to the lineup.

Several players stepped up offensively as the Lady Titans collected 13 hits.

Madi Smith continued her strong play at the two-slot in the lineup with a three-hit game and two RBIs. Fellow senior Lucy Hames (RBI) junior Logan Lilly (RBI), sophomore Addie Brown (RBI) and freshman Maris Suttles added two hits apiece for McDowell in the win.

Down 1-0 after three frames, the Lady Titans jumped in front with two runs. It started with a single from Hames, a bunt single from Lilly and then a two-out RBI hit from Brown. Maggie Rader then added another RBI hit to give McDowell a 2-1 advantage.

The Lady Titans added a pair in the fifth and sixth innings as well to keep up the pace. The two-run sixth was in response to a Freedom rally in the previous half inning that evened the score at 4-4.