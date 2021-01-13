Important victory: Lady Titans end State Playoff drought with straight-set win over Butler

“It was very important for our team to win this game,” said Finley. “Losing games this season to Hickory and Watauga, it was important for our girls to move on from those losses now that we are in the playoffs.

“They knew it was do-or-die at this point and our girls showed that they were not ready to quit. I’m real proud of what this group has done all season and for them to come out and played like they did shows a lot about their character.”

The Lady Titans used their serve to set the tone from the opening tip. A total of seven aces by McDowell in the first game resulted in an easy 25-12 rout of the Bulldogs.

That aggressiveness continued in the second as a 25-11 win gave the Lady Titans a 2-0 lead in the match.

Butler finally showed signs of life in the third, leading by a 12-11 margin. But a run of six consecutive service points by McDowell pulled the Lady Titans ahead for good. Staked to a 17-12 lead, McDowell finished off the sweep with a 25-18 score in the third.

“From what I got to see before the game I felt that our service game was an area that we could take advantage,” said Finley. “Jada (Cannon), Lucy (Hames) and Emily (Register) and the team as a whole did well finding the soft spots defensively.”