Hot start continues: Titans improve to 7-1 in dual matches

The McDowell Titans suffered their first dual match defeat of the season at home against Avery on Thursday but pounded South Caldwell to improve to 7-1 overall as their solid start continued.

Titans second-year head coach Chad Davis said he talked to Avery in the offseason about squaring off, because he knew a match against the defending 1A state champions could only help his relatively inexperienced team.

“I really wanted them to come down because I wanted some of our kids to see what it’s like to wrestle a state championship team,” said Davis. “We wrestled well against them, and I’m really pleased with the way our team is improving.

“Overall, we have gotten better, and I’m really excited about our young guys. We’re heavy with younger ones and lighter with older ones, but our seniors are doing a really good job. We have great leadership and it’s a great group of seniors. I’ll be sad to see them go after this year.”

Davis said a recruiting pitch to the Titan football players has added depth and athleticism to the team, and overall numbers are up from 16 last year to 36 currently.

The Titans are in action against next Tuesday at home, when they host a non-conference quint-meet with Owen, Freedom, Watauga, Draughn and Mountain Heritage.