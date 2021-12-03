Hot start continues: Titans improve to 7-1 in dual matches

The McDowell Titans suffered their first dual match defeat of the season at home against Avery on Thursday but pounded South Caldwell to improve to 7-1 overall as their solid start continued.
Titans second-year head coach Chad Davis said he talked to Avery in the offseason about squaring off, because he knew a match against the defending 1A state champions could only help his relatively inexperienced team.
“I really wanted them to come down because I wanted some of our kids to see what it’s like to wrestle a state championship team,” said Davis. “We wrestled well against them, and I’m really pleased with the way our team is improving.
“Overall, we have gotten better, and I’m really excited about our young guys. We’re heavy with younger ones and lighter with older ones, but our seniors are doing a really good job. We have great leadership and it’s a great group of seniors. I’ll be sad to see them go after this year.”
Davis said a recruiting pitch to the Titan football players has added depth and athleticism to the team, and overall numbers are up from 16 last year to 36 currently.
The Titans are in action against next Tuesday at home, when they host a non-conference quint-meet with Owen, Freedom, Watauga, Draughn and Mountain Heritage.
McDowell 55, South Caldwell 19 (Thursday): The Titans overcame an early 13-6 deficit but rallied to win nine of the last 10 bouts to pull away from the Spartans.
Morgan Repasky (106 pounds) pinned Haley McCall in the opener. South won the next three matches. Brighton Deal scored a 9-7 win over Rylan Patterson at 113; Holden Fulcher pinned Marissa Hughes at 120; and Jonah McBurney claimed an 8-0 decision over Luke Roberts at 126.
Joseph Thomas (132) got the Titans back on track with a 14-3 major over Michael Harkey. Josh Ellis (138) pinned Austin Hoffman. Larry Breeden accounted for the Spartans’ final win of the night when he pinned Logan Laurie at 145.
After that, the Titans dominated.
Hunter Kirby (152) scored a 10-2 major decision over Alex Engle. Josh Burnette (160) pinned Braeden Miller. Bruin Lytle (170) pinned Nolan Litton.
Samuel Rhom (182) defeated Damian Harkey by technical fall, 18-3. Jesse Barrier (195) pinned William Suddreth. South forfeited to Collin Campbell (220) and Hayden Haynes (285) to account for the final.
Avery 54, McDowell 24 (Thursday): Wins were harder to come by for the Titans against an outstanding Vikings team – which includes three defending state champions and three state runners-up – with only four Titans emerging victorious.
Burnette (160) pinned Wayne Stines. Barrier (195) pinned Lane Hoilman. Campbell (220) pinned Grayson Hoilman, and Hughes (113) won via forfeit.
Repasky (106) was pinned by Cooper Foster. Patterson (120) was pinned by Benjamin Jordan, the defending 1A runner-up. Roberts (126) dropped a hard-fought 11-6 decision to Kenneth Pritz. Brennen Thomas (132) fell 5-1 to Mason Bentley. Ellis (138) was pinned in the second period by defending state runner-up Grant Reece.
Laurie (145) was pinned by defending state champion Ethan Shell. Kirby (152) was pinned by regional runner-up Johnathan Cable. Burnette (160) was pinned by Wayne Stines. Lytle (170) was pinned by defending state champ Bradley Parker.
Rhom (182) was pinned by state runner-up Seth Blackledge, and Haynes (285) was pinned by defending state champ Levi Andrews.
McDowell 48, Statesville 33 (Wednesday): The Titans took advantage of four forfeits by the Greyhounds en route to a 48-33 victory over the host team.
Burnette (160) opened with a pin of Christian Stevenson, and Lytle (170) followed by pinning Raymon Gray. Rhom was pinned by Kyle Gaither at 182.
Statesville forfeited to Barrier (195). Campbell pinned Santiago Valencia at 220. Haynes (285) was pinned by Steven Hamby. The Titans won the next three via forfeit, with wins coming from Repasky (106), Hughes (113) and Patterson (120).
Roberts (126) dropped a 12-4 major decision to Parker Galiher, and McDowell forfeited to Isaiah Miller at 132. Ellis (138) pinned Daniel Carrender before Statesville won the final two bouts. Antonio Caldwell pinned Laurie (145) and Joe Dishman scored a 17-1 technical fall over Kirby (152).
McDowell 70, Lexington 12 (Wednesday): The Titans recorded wins in the first seven bouts, won all but two matches and coasted against Lexington.
Kirby (152) pinned Austin Thomas to start it off, and Burnette (160) followed with a pin of Cameron Daniels. Lytle (170) pinned Nakia Cheek. Rhom (182) pinned Leviathan Haynes. Barrier (195) won a 9-1 major decision over Chris Cartrette.
Campbell (220) pinned Jonathan Herrera and Haynes (285) pinned Kiraman Smalls.
Lexington forfeited to Repasky (106) and Hughes (113). Patterson (120) then pinned Declan Yoccum. Roberts (126) took a forfeit.
The Titans forfeited at 132. Ellis (138) pinned David Bahena. Statesville’s Donte Pope pinned Laurie (145) in the finale.
McDowell will compete in the Annual West Henderson Falcon Frenzy Dec. 10 and 11. McDowell’s full roster will make the trip since the event hosts a junior varsity tournament in addition to the varsity tourney.