Honors roll in: Titans land 7 players on All-TMC football team

Ellis, a 6-foot-3, 230-pounder with a remarkable set of hands, was the Titans’ leading receiver. Ellis caught 19 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns, despite opponents paying special attention to him after seeing him on film in the Titans’ first few games.

Despite being drastically undersized at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Barrier was one of the team’s most effective and consistent offensive linemen all season. Barrier also spent some time at defensive tackle, making nine stops, two of them for losses. He also had a sack and a caused fumble.

Gabe Marsh, a steady, two-year starter at quarterback, went 75-of-131 passing (56%) for 943 yards and five touchdowns with eight picks. He also ran 57 times for 147 yards and six more scores. In his three seasons with the varsity, Marsh finished 124-of-238 for 1,569 yards – good for tenth place all-time among Titan QBs – and nine TDs with 15 interceptions. He also ran for 270 yards and six scores on 112 carries. Marsh’s 280-yard effort in a win over Avery was the fourth best single-game output in school history.

Jake Marsh, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound powerhouse, led the Titans in quarterback sacks for the second season in a row with two. He finished third on the team with 42 tackles, 31 of them solo, and was tied for second in tackles for losses with five.