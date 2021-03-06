Home sweet home: Titans improve to 2-0 with 21-18 win over St. Stephens

For the second consecutive week, the McDowell Titans relied heavily on their defensive prowess and an opportunistic offense.

That combination right now is working well, as McDowell opened its home schedule Friday night with a 21-18 win against the St. Stephens Indians.

McDowell improves to 2-0 on this truncated spring 2021 football season and is building momentum in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. The early success is not being taken for granted by the players and coaching staff; fast starts have been few and far between in modern history. The last time a McDowell squad won its first two was in 2018, and this unit is one of only four MHS teams this century to start a campaign with a pair of wins.

“There are some things we are doing well and then we have times where we become our biggest obstacle,” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer. “But the one thing no one can deny is the intensity and effort level of the kids right now. When something goes bad, we find a way to react and recover.