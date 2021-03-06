Home sweet home: Titans improve to 2-0 with 21-18 win over St. Stephens

For the second consecutive week, the McDowell Titans relied heavily on their defensive prowess and an opportunistic offense.
That combination right now is working well, as McDowell opened its home schedule Friday night with a 21-18 win against the St. Stephens Indians.
McDowell improves to 2-0 on this truncated spring 2021 football season and is building momentum in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. The early success is not being taken for granted by the players and coaching staff; fast starts have been few and far between in modern history. The last time a McDowell squad won its first two was in 2018, and this unit is one of only four MHS teams this century to start a campaign with a pair of wins.
“There are some things we are doing well and then we have times where we become our biggest obstacle,” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer. “But the one thing no one can deny is the intensity and effort level of the kids right now. When something goes bad, we find a way to react and recover.
“Our defense is getting after it pretty hard and we are an improving team at finishing plays off defensively, tackling. The good thing for us offensively is the mistakes are something that can be fixed. Once we do that we can become a better football team. But overall I’m proud of the effort and it’s providing good results.”
Statistically, Friday night’s battle was about as even as one could imagine. The Indians gained 274 yards overall compared to the Titans at 272 yards. Both teams defensively forced multiple turnovers on the night and time of possession was fairly close as well.
The game ultimately came down to special teams, and the Titans certainly were able to put that feather in their cap. One of McDowell’s three touchdowns came directly from special teams while the Indians, who also scored three times, failed to convert a point-after attempt on their first score and that put them behind the eight-ball the rest of the night, as they missed on conversion attempts down the stretch.
The Titans jumped out in front 7-0 less than three minutes into the game. On a long third-down play inside their own 30, Quantavian Moore (16 carries, 114 rush yds, 217 all-purpose yards) provided some magic on a delayed handoff, getting to the outside and out-racing the Indians’ second and third levels, scoring from 72 yards out.
St. Stephens then countered on its first chance with the ball with a 10-play drive. Quarterback Zane McPherson, on a fourth-down play, wedged it between the center and guard, scoring from a yard out. However, Carter Gscheidmeier’s extra-point attempt failed, keeping McDowell’s lead at 7-6.
Then on the ensuing kickoff, Moore scooped the ball up and again got the outside, scoring this time on an 86-yard return. Seth Baird’s extra point increased the lead to 14-6.
The game went into somewhat of a stalemate in the second and third quarters.
It wasn’t until early in the fourth quarter when St. Stephens made things more interesting. All-purpose tailback Zack McLauchlin (4 rec., 142 yds., 2 TD, 50 rush yds.), on a wheel route, caught a first-down pass attempt from McPherson and then broke a couple McDowell tackles and sprinted 89 yards to paydirt.
Due to the failed point-after early in the game, the Indians attempted a two-point conversion run by McLauchlin, but it was stuffed out about a yard shy, making it a 14-12 game with 10:41 left.
McDowell seemed destined for a three-and-out on the ensuing possession. However, on a third and 11 inside their own 30, senior wideout Riley Moore caught a Gabe Marsh pass and shook off a pair of tacklers, breaking free down the sideline for 72 yards. That put the Titans ahead 21-12 with less than nine minutes left and it broke the will of the opposition.
St. Stephens was able to muster one last touchdown play when McLauchlin corralled a 39-yard touchdown reception from McPherson, getting within 21-18 with exactly 90 seconds left.
However, the Titan special teams took care of the late threat. Baird, on an onside kick attempt by the Indians, secured the ball at McDowell’s 46, and that allowed the offense to run the clock out.
Marsh finished with 129 yards on 6-of-15 passing with a TD and two interceptions. Both of those picks gave the opposition chances down the stretch, but the Indians could never capitalize.
Jacob Pearson (3 rec., 49 yds.) made a couple important catches in the middle of the field to keep possessions alive.
McDowell has a chance to build its first 3-0 start since 2012 when the Titans travel to South Caldwell next Friday (7 p.m. kickoff). The Spartans, who were on a COVID quarantine two weeks ago, opened their spring campaign with a 27-18 loss at Statesville on Friday night in non-conference action.
McDowell 21, St. Stephens 18
St. Stephens McDowell
First downs 9 9
Rushes-yds. 32-107 29-143
Passing 8-15-0-2 6-15-2-1
Passing yds. 167 129
Total yds. 274 272
Return yds. 93 103
Fumbles/lost 2/2 2/2
Penalties-yds. 2-13 5-35
Punts-avg. 5-38.6 3-33.3
St. Stephens 06 00 00 12 – 18
McDowell 07 00 00 14 – 21
Individual stats: Rushing: SS (Zane McPherson 14-55-TD, Zak McLauchlin 13-50, Nick Apollonio 1-3, Andrew Kehoe 4-m1) MHS (Quantavian Moore 16-114-TD, Gabe Marsh 7-16, Seth Baird 3-7, Jacob Pearson 1-5, Riley Moore 1-2, Jesse Barrier 1-m1) Passing: SS (McPherson 8-15-0-2-167 yds.) MHS (Marsh 6-15-2-1-129 yds.) Receiving: SS (Zak McLauchlin 4-142-2TD, Ji Ikard 2-8, Nick Apollonio 1-5 Troy Hicks 1-12) MHS (Riley Moore 2-76-TD, Jacob Pearson 3-49, Jeremiah Ellis 1-4)
Scoring summary
First quarter
M – Q. Moore 72 run, Seth Baird kick (9:16)
SS – McPherson 1 run, Gscheidmeier kick (4:00)
M – Q. Moore 86 kickoff return, Baird kick (3:47)
Fourth quarter
SS – McLaughlin 89 pass from McPherson, conv. run failed (10:41)
M – R. Moore 72 pass from Marsh, Baird kick (8:52)