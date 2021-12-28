Home for Christmas: McDowell hosts holiday hoops tournament

There’s no place like home for the holidays, and that’s where the McDowell Titans and Lady Titans will be this week.

Titan Gym hosts the second annual McDowell Christmas Tournament tonight and Thursday, with a four-game slate starting at 2 p.m. each day. Admission is $7 and is good for all four games.

The Pisgah and Community School of Davidson girls will tip the action off today at 2 p.m. That will be followed by the boys’ games between the same two schools at 3:30.

The Lady Titans will take on East Burke at 5 p.m. with the Titans and Cavs to follow at 6:30.

On Thursday, the losers of Wednesday’s girls’ games will play at 2 p.m., with the boys’ losers to follow at 3:30. The girls’ championship tips at 5, with the boys’ championship to follow.

For the Lady Titans (3-3), it will be the first action since a road loss at Watauga on Dec. 21. McDowell was supposed to have played Asheville High on Dec. 23, but the Cougars were forced to postpone because of a positive COVID test.

McDowell’s first-round opponent, East Burke, is 4-4. Pisgah’s girls are 5-3, while Community School of Davidson is 4-3.