Home for Christmas: McDowell hosts holiday hoops tournament

There’s no place like home for the holidays, and that’s where the McDowell Titans and Lady Titans will be this week.
Titan Gym hosts the second annual McDowell Christmas Tournament tonight and Thursday, with a four-game slate starting at 2 p.m. each day. Admission is $7 and is good for all four games.
The Pisgah and Community School of Davidson girls will tip the action off today at 2 p.m. That will be followed by the boys’ games between the same two schools at 3:30.
The Lady Titans will take on East Burke at 5 p.m. with the Titans and Cavs to follow at 6:30.
On Thursday, the losers of Wednesday’s girls’ games will play at 2 p.m., with the boys’ losers to follow at 3:30. The girls’ championship tips at 5, with the boys’ championship to follow.
For the Lady Titans (3-3), it will be the first action since a road loss at Watauga on Dec. 21. McDowell was supposed to have played Asheville High on Dec. 23, but the Cougars were forced to postpone because of a positive COVID test.
McDowell’s first-round opponent, East Burke, is 4-4. Pisgah’s girls are 5-3, while Community School of Davidson is 4-3.
The Titans (2-5) are coming off a solid 2-1 week right before Christmas that saw them snag their first two wins of the year. McDowell thrashed Madison at home Dec. 20, suffered a heart-breaking one-point loss at Watauga on Dec. 21, and then trounced Asheville 68-54 for their first Mountain 3A/4A Conference win on Dec. 23.
McDowell’s first-round opponent, East Burke, has struggled to an 0-8 mark in the early going. The Pisgah boys are 4-4 and CSD is 4-3.
For both the Titans and Lady Titans, this week kicks off a welcome stretch of home games. Counting the tourney, McDowell will play its next six games and eight of its next nine in the friendly confines of Titan Gym.
McDowell returns to TMC play next Tuesday at home against North Buncombe, before hosting Watauga on Wednesday in nonconference play. Enka visits next Friday in TMC action, and McDowell rounds out the home stand with a non-league date against Mitchell on Wednesday, Jan. 12.