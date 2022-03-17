Holland signs deal with Texas Rangers

McDowell County native Greg Holland may have found a home in the Major Leagues for 2022.

The 36-year-old relief pitcher signed a minor-league contract with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday with an invite to the team’s major league spring training site in Surprise, Arizona.

The Rangers signed Holland and four other pitchers to similar deals this week to compete for potential spots on the Rangers Opening Day roster. If Holland does break camp with the major league team, he will earn a contract of $2.1 million.

The 2004 McDowell High grad thrived in the pandemic-shortened year of 2020 with Kansas City, going 3-0 with six saves and a 1.91 ERA. He posted a 4.85 ERA over 55 2/3 innings last season with the Royals He was also a member of the Royals’ back-to-back American League pennant winners in 2014 and 15 in his first stint with the club.

Holland will be entering his 12th season in the majors and is nearing his 10th year of service time in the game. He was a part of the Royals’ world championship back in 2015. Holland is a three-time All-Star and the inaugural winner of the Mariano Rivera Relief Pitcher of the Year award back in 2014.