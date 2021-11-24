Hilltoppers run away from Titans in season opener

Up 33-16 at the break the Hilltoppers put the game away with a 17-5 surge over a span of five-plus minutes. Braxton Crocker’s 3-pointer with two and a half minutes left in the third made it a 50-21 score. What was a fairly solid effort defensively broke down after the break.

“I thought on the defensive end, to hold them to 33 points at the half, as well as they can shoot it, that we were in a good spot,” said Franklin. “But there were breakdowns in the second half. We have got to improve on that. As a team we have to rebound the ball well especially against teams like R-S and the size they put on the floor. We’re disappointed in the outcome, but the good thing is that we have something on film now that the boys can go look at and improve from.”