Hilltoppers hold off Titans

The heat was turned up inside of Titan Gymnasium on Friday night as a sizable crowd was on hand to witness the traditional non-conference matchup, but unfortunately, the McDowell Titans’ offense wasn’t able to thaw out offensively.

The R-S Central Hilltoppers jumped out to an early lead and held the Titans at arm’s length to win 55-34.

The Hilltoppers led wire to wire and was able to separate themselves from McDowell. Up by a 13-7 margin after one, Central outscored the Titans 19-9 to go up by 16 points at the break.

McDowell (2-5) struggled to do much of anything from outside the paint. Kyson Rinnert’s 3-pointer early in the contest was the Titans’ only one of the night. Due to those struggles, R-S Central put the bulk of its focus defensively into preventing the Titan frontcourt from getting good looks at the basket.

The end result was not good for McDowell.

Rylan Parkins finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and a pair of blocks. However, no other Titan scored more than four.

Rinnert, Sage Wood and Eli Elliott (3 steals) added four points apiece. Jeremiah Ellis (1 rebound) Jaurice Ledbetter and Bryaden Thompson netted two points each and David Olivo had one point.

Offense was at a premium for the Titans during the second half. R-S Central (5-2) deliberately slowed the tempo down, limiting possessions for McDowell to forge a rally attempt. The Titans were able to get back inside double figures on two separate occasions but R-S Central has an answer each time.

Elliott made a steal and scored on a layup, getting McDowell to a 37-28 margin with just under seven minutes left. However, the Hilltoppers answered with another 8-1 surge that put the game away.

Malachi Coston scored a transition basket to make it 40-28 with 5:30 left, and then made two more free throws just 15 seconds later. Then, after a made free throw from Elliott chipped the deficit to 42-29, Mikey Wilkins responded with five straight points on his own to seal the victory.

McDowell will open the Mountain 3A/4A Conference schedule on Tuesday against winless T.C. Roberson.