High stakes tonight: Titans visit Cougars with first place on the line

But a victory would mean a lot to the Titans as well. A win tonight and one next week at home against Erwin, and McDowell would enter the finale at A.C. Reynolds assured of no worse than a tie for the conference championship. It’s been almost three decades since the Titans won a conference title; the Titans went 6-0 in league play en route to a Northwestern 4A crown in 1992.

But none of that speculation comes into play unless McDowell beats Asheville, and that won’t be easy.

The Cougars got off to an 0-2 start, but have roared back to win five straight. And they’ve won them convincingly, by an average score of 33-8. The Cougars’ defense has been especially solid, holding high-scoring Reynolds to just a field goal and a safety two weeks ago. Meanwhile, Asheville’s explosive offense has shown steady improvement since the start of the season.

“We’re going to have to be very physical on both sides of the football,” said Brewer. “We have to limit our mistakes, tackle well and block well, and we have to hold onto the football.”

Brewer said the Cougars have the potential to score from anywhere on the field.