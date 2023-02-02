McDowell High School female wrestler Morgan Repasky will participate in the Women’s State Wrestling Championships which begins Friday at the RISE Sports Complex near Winston-Salem.

Repasky is one of nearly 200 female participants across the state that will be competing for a state championship in 12 different weight classes. The two- day event will begin at the RISE complex at 5 p.m. and will finish on Saturday morning with the championship and consolation finals at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse starting at 9 am.

Each weight class for the state championships include 16 wrestlers from all four classifications across the state. Repasky was seeded as the number-two seed from the West Region at 107 pounds and will encounter Rocky River High School’s Trinity Minor in the opening round. Minor was the number-three seed from the Midwest Region.

Should Repasky make it through the opening bout she could face off with the East Region’s top seed, Reagan Riddick from First Flight High School in Kitty Hawk. Riddick is 26-4 on the season, including three pins during last week’s East Regional at Havelock High School.

At last week’s West Regional Repasky (34-8) had an easy time in the quarterfinals pinning Olympic High sophomore Aya Grossin the first two minutes and then survived Northern Henderson’s Liliana Zapote by a slim 7-5 margin. In the 107-pound regional championship Ria Wright (21-13) edged out Repasky by a 6-4 decision.

This weekend’s championship will be unique in that it will occur for the first time under sanctioning by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.