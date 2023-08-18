Much like their counterparts on the other side of the football, the McDowell Titans defense is facing the challenge of finding new pieces as they will be replacing several key components in 2023. The program loses two all-conference defensive standouts from 2022, two additional glue guys who provided senior leadership on the field for a group that went 5-5 a year ago. And on top of that, a current senior whose season ended before it was even able to begin.

With the week one kickoff slated for Friday night, Titans head coach Darrell Brewer feels that what we may see early on in terms of personnel could easily to be a lot different than what the final product will be. The hope is that some new faces will stick early on and build from there.

“Our defense and the secondary especially is going to be very inexperienced this year so we are looking for some folks to step up. And we’re looking for any combination out there that will click,” said Brewer. “How quick we can get these holes filled will be very important to our success overall.”

So far, Brewer and the defensive staff have been pleased with the eagerness of these kids to work and get better, but it will ultimately come down to production when the Friday night lights are turned on bright.

“I feel like as a coaching unit, we are putting kids in a spot to go out there and have some success. Once the games begin, that part ends and it’s their turn to just make plays. Play smart, tackle well as a unit and be aggressive.”

On the defensive side, all-conference performer Dawson Bartlett was the leader of the team on that side of the ball. He, along with all-conference safety Majesty Summey, linebacker Blake Boswell and defensive back Matthew Spivey, provided a lot of experience on the defense. The transfer of all-conference player Josh Ellis also leaves another gap to fill. Ellis, who was a first-team selection offensively, was equally as good at corner, both covering receivers and coming up to make plays against the run.

Secondary deep in numbers, void in experience

The encouraging news for the one area defensively with the most departures is that several players could get the opportunity to step in and settle into a role as the season begins. Defensive back coaches Aikman Kazee and Allen Tate have been working with as many as 15 players to fill the two corners and safety positions. Unfortunately, none of those 15 played any amount of significance on the varsity team in 2022.

That said, this group has approached the preseason with a good mindset, according to the coaches.

“These kids have come in and are learning our base packages and knowing what they need to do,” said Kazee. “We have a large group of kids and not a lot of experience so there is opportunity for some to step up. Some of these guys may also play offensively, so its important to get many as we can to catch on to what we need to do.”

Sophomore Oakley Keaton and junior Chamberland Anderson have emerged as options on the corners. Sophomore Danny Brown, who returned to full workouts this week, could also fit into a spot at the corner. Dominic Twitty, James Boggs and Owen Dalton will serve as depth defending the perimeter. One of the strengths with this group is their ability to cover in the passing game.

“I do think these guys are pretty solid at covering and being able to track the ball and make up ground if they need to.”

The free safety position will be manned by seniors Zach Reese and Jackson Marsh along with junior Derrick Forney and sophomore Andrew Repasky. And at the strong side, Wyatt Clark, Jayden Cormican and Jordan Barnett will share duties.

Of the two safety positions, half of the personnel on the depth chart could also see a significant role offensively, which will make the it important for everyone in this group to contribute in some manner.

Linebackers return some experience but lacks depth

One of the areas that could make a big difference in the overall success of the McDowell Titans defensively will be in the middle tier as the linebacking corps will play a big role early in stopping some heavy run-oriented teams and then later on against those who will throw the ball more.

Replacing all-conference player Dawson Bartlett and his 58 tackles is a big task, but the unit does have some returning starters that got time on the field a year ago albeit in different areas. Junior Hayden Haynes, an all-conference selection, will move from the middle linebacker position to the outside while sophomore Hunter Pittman will control the middle. The two combined for 68 solo tackles a year ago and will be expected increase on that production.

We’re looking forward to having our two returning backers and we have been pleased with their work so far,” said McDowell linebackers coach Bill Taylor. “I’m excited to see Hunter in action in the middle of the field. He’s gotten stronger over the offseason and we’re hoping to see him make some plays against the run game. Hayden, we are shifting to the strong side, and he’s just a big strong kid that we think can be successful defending the run on the outside.”

Cade Helms will likely slide into the weak side linebacker position. Helms, who dealt with a hamstring pull early on, is now at full speed going into the season opener. A pair of juniors, Jayden Jones and Alex Barnes, have also been working out at the linebacker position. Both were former defensive linemen who are learning a new position. Also, Taven Simmons and Jackson West will provide depth at the position this season.

“We’re not as deep as we would like to be, but I think we have some options there,” added Taylor. “When you consider that Pittman and Haynes will be doing a lot of offense, we will need the others to step up and provide some help.

Defensive front features interchangeable pieces

The one area of the McDowell defense that could thrive may be on the defensive line as several interchangeable pieces will be there in the four-man front. Defensive line coach Shane Ramsey is encouraged by the work that has been put in over the summer and in the first two weeks of the preseason. With about a dozen players at both defensive end and tackle participating, it should be able to keep players fresh, especially those going both ways.

“I’ve been really pleased with the work these guys have. They have a good attitude and are ready to have some success in the trenches. I feel like we are strong and versatile and can throw out some different combinations.”

Senior’s Brayden McNeil and Jonathan Hall saw extensive time at the defensive tackle position in 2022. Hall is likely to see the bulk of his time inside while McNeil will transition more to defensive end. Kane Carpenter, a third senior, will also play into the mix on the outside, and junior Rylan Parkins, with his length, can provide a potential edge rusher along with Dawson Nunley.

Other linemen who will fill in as depth at the defensive tackle position include Eli Queen, Hayden Routh, Gavin Gouge, Patrick Westmoreland, Yandel Perez, Antonio Walker and Hayden Williams.