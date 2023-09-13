The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team faced a big challenge on Tuesday night trying to extend a current winning streak to three matches against a perennially strong Enka squad. Unfortunately, the Sugar Jets jumped out to a two-set advantage and prevailed in four sets, giving the Lady Titans their first loss of the season at home.

Enka (8-3, 2-1 MAC 3A/4A) barely squeezed out a 25-22 win in the first and held a 25-19 advantage in the second. Down 2-0 McDowell (8-2, 1-2) dominated the third set with a 25-11 victory and in the fourth started with a 5-1 lead. However, any idea of a fifth set occurring was quickly wiped away as the Sugar Jets rallied for 17 of the next 18 points scored in the match, which ultimately sealed the deal as Enka pulled away 25-14.

Kensly Stewart had seven kills for the Lady Titans, four aces and three digs. Abby Wyatt (24 digs) added five kills. Miranda Wall (seven digs) and Clara McCartha (two blocks) added three kills each. Khloe Joyner and Kimora Stewart offensively collected one kill each.

Defensively, multiple Lady Titans were productive on the back line. Alyssa Carter finished with a team-high 24 digs. Freshmen Ava Buchanan had 13 digs and three assists and Sage Young recorded 11 digs in the match. Addie Staton finished with a kill and 11 digs to go along with eight assists on the night.

At this early juncture of league play, five of the seven MAC teams have won at least one conference match so far. McDowell stepped out of league play on Wednesday, hosting R-S Central, and will go on the road to Asheville on Thursday.