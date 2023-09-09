After having a season-long winning streak of six matches snapped last the week the McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team responded well this week winning a pair of matches including a conference victory.

Thursday night McDowell (8-1, 1-1 MAC 4A/3A) came home and took care of business winning in four sets against North Buncombe to even up their record in Mountain Athletic Conference play. Thursday’s victory came just 24 hours after a wild five-set victory at Freedom on Wednesday night. With the help of a crucial block at the net by freshmen Khloe Joyner McDowell survived by a 29-27 margin in the first.

Freedom countered with a 25-23 win in the second along with a 25-21 advantage in the third to go ahead 2-1 in the match. The lady Titans however responded with a 25-19 win in the fourth to even things up and then a thrilling 17-15 tally in the fifth to escape with the match.

In that final set McDowell jumped up front scoring 6-of-8 points to force a timeout. The Lady Patriots responded with five of the next six points to tie it up at 7-7. From there on out it was back and forth, the Lady Titans did lead at 12-10 but Freedom was able to even things up again at 14-14. It was at the end where McDowell was the beneficiary of two hitting errors by the Lady Patriots and a kill by Kensly Stewart to squeeze out the victory.

Stewart (three aces) finished with 11 kills matching Abby Wyatt (11 kills, 18 digs) on the outside to lead the McDowell offense. Kimora Stewart added nine kills and eight digs. Clara McCartha (three blocks), and Arianna Bah chipped in with two kills each.

With the lengthy match several McDowell players had a busy night defensively and in setting. Alyssa Carter recorded a season high 34 digs, Addie Staton had 19 digs and 9 assists. Ava Buchanan dished out 14 assists and 14 digs and Sage Young finished with 16 digs in Wednesday’s match.

McDowell volleyball will have three matches coming up next week starting with a Tuesday home conference tilt with Enka and a non-conference game with R-S Central on Wednesday, also at Titan gymnasium. The team will finish up next Thursday at Asheville.

McDowell jayvee football beats Freedom in thriller

McDowell and Freedom does not lock up on the gridiron very often anymore but Thursday night’s jayvee football game was in some ways reminiscent of the old rivalry, a back-and-forth affair that came down to the last whistle.

Fortunately the Titans came away with a 24-21 win at Titan Stadium to improve to 3-1 on the season as conference play will begin next week.

McDowell finished with 354 yards offense against Freedom and they needed every single yard of it. Freshmen signal caller Rae Garner showed off his dual threat ability, first passing for 103 yards Thursday evening and one touchdown pass on 4-of-12 passing. The lone score through the air was a 53-yard touchdown catch by Brady Tipper after getting behind the Freedom defensive backs. Garner on the ground added 83 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 12 attempts. Garner had a pair of 1-yard runs including one with less than a minute left in regulation for the game winner.

Freedom hit two long passing plays in a final ditch effort but their drive stalled inside the Titans 10-yard line in the final seconds.

Lincoln Cole added 83 yards on the ground, Dometric Twitty had 44 rushing yards and wingback Ty Adkins tallied 41 rushing yards and two pass receptions for 33 yards.

McDowell jayvee football will open Mountain Athletic Conference next Thursday at T.C. Roberson (6 p.m. kickoff).