All the pieces were in place for the McDowell Titans to get a week one victory over the R-S Central Hilltoppers in front of the home crowd at Titan Stadium. Unfortunately two fourth quarter turnovers by the Titans turned into big trouble as the Hilltoppers rallied late tying the game in last five seconds of regulation and ultimately slipping away with a 31-24 overtime victory.

From a statistical standpoint McDowell held an advantage just about everywhere you could look. Offensively the team gained nearly 350 yards of offense and held the lead for over 32 minutes of game time. But in the end the Titans could not put the game away. Two crucial fumbles inside the red zone in the fourth quarter left a small sliver of hope for Central. And over the last 1:48 of regulation a 99-yard drive by R-S capped off by a touchdown throw that was tipped by a McDowell defender initially after being caught turned out to be a deflating turn of events.

“We can’t blame anyone but ourselves on that,” said McDowell head football Darrell Brewer. “We did some things out there to put us in a position to open the season with a big win, however we didn’t put away the competition. We must do a better job of that.”

The Hilltoppers came out on the opening possession of the game and gashed the Titans defensively going 64-yards over five-plus minute span. Karlen McEntyre’s 11-yard touchdown run made it 6-0.

McDowell answered in its second drive of the night going ahead 8-6 when Job Marsh (5-of-11, 151 yds-2 TD-INT) found Jackson Marsh wide open on a busted coverage tossing it 79-yards. And then Marsh’s conversion pass to Hayden Haynes made it 8-6 in favor of the Titans.

McDowell was up by as much as 16-6 late in the first half before the Hilltoppers scored 10 straight points. A 30-yard field goal by Max Lozano with 3:03 left in the half and then 31-yard touchdown run by McEntyre less than three minutes into the third quarter evened the score up at 16-16.

After that point the Titans controlled the clock the rest of regulation. Jackson Marsh had his second touchdown catch of the day, a 22-yard reception to give the lead back making it 24-16 with 4:16 left in the third after a Jordan Barnett conversion run.

McDowell physically started to wear Central down in the fourth quarter. A lengthy drive made its way into the redzone with under five minutes left in the game when Barnett fumbled a handoff with R-S recovering only to give it back to the Titans three plays later.

McDowell was driving again and got down inside the Hilltopper 10 with under two minutes ago. With the chance to put the game away Barnett couldn’t cleanly handle the handoff from Marsh and fumbled for a second time with R-S pouncing on it at their own 1-yard line.

And in the last 1:48 the most improbable thing happened as Central took it the distance of the field. A 22-yard run by McEntyre got them off the shadow of their own end zone. On the next play quarterback Elmer Littlejohn, after completing just one pass all night to that point for 6-yards hooked up with Saynt Wilkins on a 37-yard pass play to get into McDowell territory with less than a minute left.

After a couple procedure penalties, an incomplete pass and a loss of yardage on a run play it looked that the drive was going to stall. But on a 4th-and-17 at the Titans 45, Littlejohn winged a last ditch effort downfield. McDowell defensive back Oakley Keaton got a hand on the ball but instead of it going to the ground, Keaton’s deflection landed in the hands of Wilkins who sprinted into the end zone with five seconds left.

R-S completed the rally when Marcus McKinney made a conversion catch to force overtime. In the extra frame, McKinney scored on the second play of the series from 5-yards out making it 31-24 after Lozano’s extra point.

McDowell’s possession in the overtime didn’t gain much traction as Job Marsh gained just one yard on first down, an incompletion on second down and then on third down Wilkins jumped a slant route being ran and intercepted a Marsh pass attempt.

McDowell will have to quickly brush off the effect of Friday’s loss as they travel to Mitchell next week.