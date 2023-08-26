The first road game of the season was not a very pleasant experience for the McDowell Titans as they lost 35-6 at Mitchell High School Friday night.

The loss drops the Titans to 0-2 on the season and extends a current losing streak to the Mountaineers that goes back to the 2013 season. Friday’s game was the first time that McDowell had played its geographical neighbor in Ledger since 2018.

Mitchell (2-0) seized control of the game from almost the kickoff as they scored a touchdown in each of the first two quarters and then getting the ball to begin the second half a third touchdown put them in front by three scores. Finally McDowell had a little more success moving the football but the struggles early really put them in a hole they couldn’t recover from.

The Titans started the contest with the ball and was determined to grind out a drive but it stalled near midfield and the Mountaineers methodically drove the ball using a split of carries from tailbacks Chase Duncan and Rylan Cooper. That combined with some timely bootleg and sprint outs from quarterback Caleb Cook (5 of 6, 108 passing yards, INT) allowed Mitchell to take advantage of the Titan defense who was cheating toward the run game and leaving some weapons open on the outside.

Duncan eventually put the Mountaineers ahead with a six-yard touchdown run and then followed it up with a two-yard conversion run to give them an 8-0 cushion. The next Mountaineer scoring drive was a 93-yard affair. It started with a 12-yard tote from Duncan to get the ball near their own 20 yard line. Cook then hit Cooper on a 50-yard pass play coming out of the flat to get quickly back into McDowell territory. Three plays later Cooper hustled in from 7-yards to make it 15-0 after a successful kick from Chris Wences.

At the start of the second half the Mountaineers began its drive at mid field and went back the work. Cooper lined up the backfield powered his away to runs of 21 and 18 yards during that drive to get back into the red zone. Duncan then finished it with a 2-yard run, the successful point-after made it 22-0.

Down three scores the Titans were able to get points on the board, it again came solely from the ground game as they churned out a 75-yard scoring drive over nearly six-minute span.

Down inside the Mitchell 10, wingback Hayden Haynes scored his first running touchdown of the year, a 9-yard carry making it a 22-6 game with 3:11 left in the third. Unfortunately, this turned out to be the only highlight for McDowell offensively as they struggled to sustain drives on Friday night.

After putting up close to 350 yards in the week one loss at home to R-S Central the Titans accumulated just 207 yards in total on Friday night with nearly all of it coming from the run game. Quarterback Job Marsh, after being effective as a passer last week struggled throwing the ball on Friday going 2 of 16 for 14 yards and two interceptions. Both interceptions occurred at or inside the Mitchell 30 taking away potential points from the board. McDowell had three turnovers for the game, that third coming when sophomore Hunter Pittman was stripped of the ball on a run play near the mid field area in the first half.

Mitchell finished with 309 total yards for the game. Cooper had 142 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 15 carries and Duncan added 62 yards and two scores on 17 attempts.

McDowell will return home next Friday night to host the 1-1 Tuscola Mountaineers. (7 p.m. kickoff)

Scoring Summary

McDowell: 00-00-06-00-06

Mitchell: 08-07-13-07-35

First Quarter:

Mit: Chase Duncan 6 yd run, Duncan conv run (5:04)

Second Quarter:

Mit: Rylan Cooper, 7 yd run, Chris Wences kick (5:08)

Third Quarter:

Mit: Duncan 2-yard run, Wences kick (9:08)

McD: Hayden Haynes 9 yd run, Haynes conv. fail (3:11)

Mit: Cooper 20 yd run, Wences kick fail (0:48)

Fourth Quarter:

Mit: Marley McCourry 3 yd run, Wences kick (6:08)