The McDowell Titans finished out the 2022-23 regular season Friday night on a sour note thanks in part to some deadly long-range shooting. AC Reynolds Rockets sank a barrage of long-range shots in a 91-58 win.

Reynolds wing Declan Brown had 10 of his game-high 26 points in the first quarter and that led to a 23-11 first quarter onslaught that really set the tone of the game. The Rockets finished the night with 13 made shots from behind the arc. Up 44-26 at the half, a quick 8-0 spurt out of the locker room put the game away. With the win, AC Reynolds not only won their 14th game of the season, but clinched the Mountain Athletic Conference regular season title.

For McDowell (12-11), the loss ends and up-and-down season at least in terms of league play. A 7-5 in the conference, the Titans won consecutive games on three different occasions but was never able to win three straight at any point in the conference schedule. Friday night’s outcome snaps one of those two-game streaks.

“You could tell by the way they (Reynolds) played why they are the first place team in the conference,” said McDowell Coach Brian Franklin. “We didn’t do ourselves any favor. I don’t think we played very well but they are very talented and physical. There’s no other way to put it, we just got our butts kicked. I’m disappointed that we lost the game but I’m even more disappointed that we didn’t have a better showing on senior night because those kids deserved better.”

All three seniors on the McDowell roster got the starting nod on Friday. Jeremiah Ellis had six points. Ashton Burnette scored three points. Kaiden Compton, while not scoring, did corral a couple rebounds in Friday’s game. Each of these three have contributed to the team over the past few years not only on the court but off the court and in the locker room.

“These three guys have done everything we have asked of them. Jeremiah has played a big part in our team this season,” added Franklin. I’m really proud of what he’s done for us the past couple years. Kaiden has been a part of the program for four years. He’s a team guy and will do what’s asked of him. And then Ashton, in my 26 years as a coach, I’ve never seen a kid with a better attitude that he shows. He doesn’t get to play a whole lot, but he’s always there and always at practice motivating the team and being a leader and that’s not always easy to do as a teenager. The kid has the kind of character that’s going to make him a better person in life.”

Junior guards Marshall Lamb (two assists) and Eli Elliott (four rebounds, two assists) finished with 11 points each. Elliott who is second on the team in scoring at 10 points per game suffered an ankle injury during the fourth quarter of Friday’s contest. His status is unknown for next week’s conference tournament.

Rylan Parkins added 10 points and 4 rebounds. Jaurice Ledbetter (four rebounds) netted six points. Brayden Thompson had three points. Jackson Marsh, Sage Wood (three assists) and Roby Franklin finished with two points each.

McDowell will play North Buncombe on Tuesday in the opening round of the MAC Basketball Tournament (7:30 p.m. start)