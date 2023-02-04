After pulling off Tuesday’s miraculous win at home over Enka, the McDowell Titans still had an opportunity to make a late surge through the upper half of the Mountain 3A/4A standings as conference tournament time is less than two weeks away.

But to make a move, they had to take care of business against those opponents below them in the standings. Unfortunately, the Titans stumbled on the road Friday night losing at Asheville 67-47, which now likely makes a late surge a moot point.

Going into the night with a tie in the loss column, with the Enka Jets and a one game advantage of T.C. Roberson, the possibility of reaching as high as second place in the league standings was still a possibility.

But an Asheville (5-16, 3-7) team that has won its only two league games prior against last place Erwin spoiled the chance as they hit a dozen three-point shots and used that to take its first lead of the night early in the second quarter. Asheville only relinquished the lead one more time in the game, coming less than a minute later.

The Titans put its focus on getting the ball inside to post player Rylan Parkins and it paid major dividends initially. Parkins had six points in the first two-plus minutes of play. That, along with a made three-pointer by Marshall Lamb and then a Lamb free throw at the 4:58 mark in the first, gave McDowell a 10-1 lead and put the team in a good position early on.

However, the Cougars chipped into that lead and got back within five points at 14-9 after one quarter.

It was in the next eight minutes of play that the Titans got away from what they were doing well early on. Asheville used a 12-4 spurt to take its first lead of the night. A made three pointer by William Edgens put the Cougars in front 18-17 with 5:28 left in the half.

Jeremiah Ellis answered with a jumper for the Titans to quickly regain the lead 19-18 at the 4:37 mark. After a lengthy possession, Asheville again responded. Burns Aldridge drained a three from the right corner giving the lead back to the Cougars at 21-19. That score turned out to be the catalyst for a 16-7 run over the last 3:52 of the half to put the home team in front by eight at the break.

It was then a 9-0 run by Asheville to begin the second half, which quickly blossomed the lead into double figures. That was when the game slipped away from the Titans.

Seven of the nine points in this run also came from the interior, which for the most part was quiet in the first half. Jordan Hines made free throw with 6:39 left in the third pushed the Cougars advantage to 37-26. CJ Morgan then scored 15 seconds later on a transition basket. Hines followed with an easy score after the ball was stolen from McDowell and then one last transition basket by Morgan with 5:46 left in the third suddenly made it a 43-26 score.

The Titans after a called timeout tried to break into the deficit. Made baskets by Ellis and Eli Elliott in a 26-second span along with single made free throws by the duo got the score back to 45-33 but that was squelched as the Cougars ended the third with 9 of 11 points scored to make it a 19-point advantage and was never challenged from there.

Parkins (nine rebounds three assists, one steal) and Ellis (two rebounds) finished with 11 points each. Elliott (four steals, one rebound ) had eight points. Brayden Thompson netted five points. Lamb chipped in with four points, Jackson Marsh and Kaiden Compton scored two points each and Zack Reese along with Sage Wood (three steals, three assists, two rebounds) finished with one point each.

McDowell will be on the road Tuesday at Erwin.