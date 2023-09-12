There is a big schedule of events this week for McDowell High School athletics. It all started on Monday night as the Titans boys soccer team traveled to T.C. Roberson High School for the start of Mountain Athletic Conference play. Going into the week, McDowell (0-5-2) was still looking for its first win of the season. The Titans, in four of their seven matches played so far, have either tied or lost by no more than two goals. The McDowell defense has been pretty solid holding the opposition to an average of just over 3.5 points per contest. Meanwhile, the team offense has scored just nine goals in total. Monday’s conference opener is the only game on the soccer schedule this week.

McDowell football opens play in Mountain Athletic Conference

Coming off a heartbreaking 23-22 loss on Friday to the Avery County Vikings, the McDowell Titans varsity football team will open MAC 4A/3A play at home against T.C. Roberson this Friday at 7 p.m. The Titans, at 0-4 on the season, begins league play still in search of their first win of the season. Roberson (2-1) was off last week but comes into Friday’s matchup winners of two straight. After losing 13-12 at Watauga in week one, the Rams have routed both East Rutherford (56-6) and Smoky Mountain (35-7) in their last two contests. Both teams will also battle in junior varsity action on Thursday (6 p.m. kickoff) in Skyland.

Volleyball hosts two matches, on the road for one

The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team is off to an 8-1 start on the 2023 campaign and will have another busy week of contests starting with a home match Tuesday evening against the Enka Sugar Jets. Last season Enka (7-2) swept McDowell 3-0 in both matchups during the season, but all indications are that Tuesday’s battle should be more competitive, especially inside of Titan Gymnasium where the Lady Titans are a perfect 4-0 so far.

After Tuesday’s match, McDowell will host R-S Central on Wednesday and then finish out a busy week with a road trip to Asheville on Thursday. In the first encounter with the Lady Hilltoppers on Aug. 17, McDowell took the match in four sets, winning the first by a 25-21 margin. Then after losing 25-21 to R-S in the second, the Lady Titans prevailed in the third and fourth sets, winning by scores of 25-19 and 25-22 respectively.

Girls tennis, golf seasons continue with home league matches

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team ran into some bad luck last week as both scheduled matches were postponed, one by weather and another due to a scheduling conflict. This week the Lady Titans return to play starting with a pair of home matches. McDowell (2-1) will host A.C. Reynolds on Tuesday followed by a match with T.C. Roberson on Thursday. Both matches will begin at 4 p.m. at Marion City Park tennis courts. Three different singles performers and doubles teams won twice in the three matches to this point.

Claire Surphlis is 2-0 in singles with Emma Washburn and Maris Suttles at 2-1 each. Kylie Handy (1-2), Tessa Ross (1-2) and Allie Hartman (1-0) have added one win apiece this season.

McDowell Lady Titans golf will also be in action this week, participating in a match at Marion Lake Club on Friday at 1 p.m.