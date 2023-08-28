The final week of August features a busy week of sports action for McDowell High School athletics. McDowell Titans football will return home this week looking for its first win of the season as they will host Tuscola on Friday night at 7 p.m. The Titans were on the road this past Friday night, losing to Mitchell 35-6.

McDowell (0-2) hopes to rebound against a Tuscola (1-1) squad who was victorious 29-23 at Polk in week two. The Mountaineers are coached by alum and former University of Tennessee quarterback Jonathan Crompton. Both junior varsity teams will play as well, for a second consecutive week at Waynesville Middle School on Thursday.

Volleyball looks to add to perfect start

The McDowell Lady Titans are off to a 4-0 start and look to build on that by playing three matches this week. On Monday the Lady Titans hosts Freedom (2-4) followed by a nonconference road match at Avery on Tuesday and the Mountain Athletic Conference debut Thursday at T.C. Roberson, which sits at 5-5 going into the week.

So far in four matches, the Lady Titans have won by a combined score of 12-2. One of those two games the team lost came in Thursday’s 3-1 win over Avery. McDowell’s four-game winning streak is the largest for the program since 2018 and the current win total already exceeds last season’s output of three victories.

Tennis begins home schedule with two matches

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team will play its first home matches of the season this week beginning Tuesday with North Buncombe followed by a Thursday match with Enka. Both matches begin at 4 p.m. at the Marion City Park tennis courts. Last season McDowell picked up two conference victories against Enka, both by a 7-2 margin.

The Lady Titans did have one match last week on the road at T.C. Roberson, losing by a 6-3 margin. McDowell in that match took 2-of-3 doubles matches followed by one singles match. The lone McDowell singles competitor who won on Tuesday was five-seed Claire Surphlis who defeated Shuyan Chen by a 6-3, 6-3 score. In doubles, Maris Suttles and Emma Washburn defeated freshmen Alexandra Dy and Kara Lynch 8-5, along with the team of Kylie Handy and Claire Surphlis handling Addison Carrington and Maddie Yeatman by an identical 8-5 margin.

Other sporting events for McDowell athletics include a Thursday cross-country meet at A.C. Reynolds along with boys soccer in three matches starting at Mountain Heritage Monday, followed by home matches with Brevard on Wednesday and Patton on Thursday.