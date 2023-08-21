Fall sports are underway across North Carolina high schools and for McDowell High athletics, a full week of games are on the slate.

Last week football, volleyball and cross country got underway with their respective seasons and this week will include the season openers for both boys soccer and girls tennis.

McDowell football will have a pair of road games this week with the jayvees on the road at Tuscola on Thursday (6 p.m. start) along with varsity on the road at Mitchell (7:30 p.m.) on Friday night. The Titans (0-1) are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 31-24 overtime loss to R-S Central this past weekend at Titan stadium. McDowell's jayvee football team was victorious 30-0 over the Hilltoppers.

McDowell volleyball is off to a 2-0 start on the season, winning its opener against Mitchell and then a 3-1 road win at R-S Central. The Lady Titans are looking to add on to the victory total starting with Monday’s road match at Mitchell followed by a home match with Avery.

Last season the Lady Titans had just one nonconference win, and a victory this week would match last season's win total of three matches.

Cross country will have its second meet of the season on Saturday at the Western North Carolina XC Carnival at Jackson Park in Hendersonville.

Boys soccer, girls tennis seasons get underway

The McDowell Titans boys soccer team looks to get the 2023 campaign off to a positive start with Monday’s opener against the western campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Math, based out of Morganton. On Wednesday the Titans host Madison (6:30 p.m. start) at Titan Stadium and on Thursday, soccer will host R-S Central (6 p.m. start). The Titans are looking to improve off a 2-14-2 mark last season under new head coach Derek Poteat.

The McDowell Lady Titans girls tennis team will kick off its 2023 campaign on Tuesday at perennial Mountain Athletic Conference powerhouse T.C. Roberson. The first home match of the season for the Lady Titans will be on Tuesday, Aug 29, against North Buncombe.