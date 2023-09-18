We are roughly at the halfway point of the fall sports season and there are plenty of sporting events on tap this week for McDowell High School athletics.

The action will begin Monday night as the McDowell boys soccer team will have a pair of home matches starting with North Buncombe (2-5-5, 0-2 MAC 3A/4A) followed by a match with Enka (9-0-1, 2-0) on Wednesday. Both matches will start at approximately 6:30 p.m. following the junior varsity game.

The Titans at 0-7-2 overall and 0-1 in league play has played much better than the record would indicate. To go along with a pair of ties, two additional losses have been by a narrow margin of one goal, including last Wednesday’s nonconference game at Madison.

McDowell will have an opportunity to break into the winner’s column against the Blackhawks on Monday. North Buncombe has also been in a lot of tight battles especially during nonconference play. Miraculously, the team has tied five times, twice against Avery at 1-1 on both occasions, another 1-1 tie against Mountain Heritage on Aug. 30, and a pair of 2-2 ties against West Henderson and Smoky Mountain.

On Wednesday, the Titans will battle on the pitch against a talented Enka squad that began the season 7-0 before tying East Henderson on Sept. 7. One of the two conference wins for the Jets was a 2-1 shutout of A.C. Reynolds last Wednesday.

Volleyball looks to add to win column

After playing several weeks with three different matches, the McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team has a pair of conference matches on this week’s slate. McDowell (9-3, 2-2) is off to their best start in a dozen years and hopes to improve on that mark first with a road match at Erwin on Wednesday followed with an important home match with A.C. on Thursday. Last week, the Lady Titans lost home matches to Enka and R-S Central but responded with a five-set win at Asheville on Thursday evening.

McDowell has had some good luck with Erwin (2-9, 0-4 MAC 3A/4A) over the past couple seasons, winning three straight matches going back to the fall of 2021. In regard to Thursday’s opponent, the Lady Titans have lost four straight to the Lady Rockets since McDowell’s return to the Mountain Athletic Conference in the fall of 2021.

Girls tennis takes to the road for two matches

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team will go on the road for two matches this week with the hopes of getting back on track after a loss to T.C. Roberson last Thursday. McDowell (2-2) will return to Erwin on Wednesday to conclude a match from a couple weeks ago that was suspended due to weather. That will be followed up by a road trip to Weaverville on Thursday to battle the North Buncombe Lady Blackhawks. In the first encounter between the two, McDowell was victorious 5-4 on Aug. 29.

Editors Note: Other athletic events include a girls golf match hosted by McDowell at Marion Lake Club on Thursday along with a cross-country meet, also hosted by McDowell, on Tuesday. Varsity and junior varsity football teams are on their bye week for week six of the high school football season. McDowell will play at North Buncombe on Friday, Sept. 29.