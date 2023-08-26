Hot weather and the beginning of the fall sports season are two things that go together like hand in glove, and this week that has been especially true as high schools across North Carolina have been dealing with high temperatures and humidity impacting the ability of teams to play games and hold practices outdoors during the daytime.

McDowell High School has not been immune to the impacts that the weather has had on activities this week as coaches, athletic personnel and trainers have been working hard to make sure the athletes are getting their work in under proper conditions. Afternoon highs this week across McDowell County have exceeded 90 degrees on three different days, and on the other days, the readings were no lower than 88 degrees. Some of the days also have included elevated amounts of humidity, which works against the cooling process.

McDowell High School athletic trainer Megan Inness and her team of cohorts have been on the front line this week making sure that conditions are suitable not only for the high school athletes but also for middle school activities that began this week as well.

“It is definitely a busy time for us not only making sure the kids are OK from the general physical nature of playing sports but also from the impacts the weather can have on an athlete,” said Inness.

One big tool that trainers statewide have at their disposal is the ability to use a standardized chart of statistics to help determine player safety on those especially hot days. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association mandates member schools utilize the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) as a standard determining factor as to when conditions are too hazardous. The WBGT takes into account factors such as temperatures, relative humidity levels, cloud cover and sun angle to determine exactly how much stress the outdoor conditions are putting on the human body.

The lower the WBGT is, the more capable a person is of properly being able to perform without the increased chances of an illness such as heat exhaustion, or in a more severe case, a heat stroke. So trainers like Inness and her crew here in McDowell County are not only doing their normal routines as athletic trainers but they are also taking weather observations of temperature and humidity before and during practices to help determine conditions before the athletes get on the field.

“We generally take measurements 30 minutes before an activity begins to help determine any restrictions that may be put into place and we will do further readings during a practice or game. That information we communicate with our coaches so they know ahead of time.”

A digital psychrometer is the best piece of equipment to use to gather this data, which in most cases will calculate itself the WBGT that can be documented.

Once a WBGT temperature has been observed, sports teams must follow a five-tiered scale for athlete and rest guidelines. For any readings below 80 degrees, there are zero restrictions for sports teams while on the field. For any reading generally between 80-85, there are no physical limitations placed, but water breaks are required once every 25 minutes.

Once WBGT readings exceed the 85-degree mark, some limitations in gear may be introduced along with more frequent water breaks no longer than 20 minutes apart. When you reach the 88-degree threshold, gear limitations are mandatory and with any WBGT reading that exceeds 90 degrees, practices and games are advised to be suspended until a more suitable time. So far this week across the county no high school sporting activities have been suspended but increased water breaks have been put into place and the accessibility to cooling tubs have been made available if necessary.

McDowell High School’s football program early in the week elected to hold an evening practice as a preventive measure to remain within suitable WBGT guidelines. Also, actual regular-season games — such as boys soccer — that were held at Titan Stadium included hydration breaks on two separate occasions per match to help combat the heat.

Friday was projected to be the warmest day of this week and several high school football games across the state elected to delay kickoffs to 8 p.m. as a preventative measure.

The good news is that the weather systems causing the increase in temperatures will break down this weekend and by next week, the region should see temperatures running generally at or cooler than normal for late August and with increased chances of rain or thunderstorms. The average high temperature for Marion during the last week of August is 84 degrees.