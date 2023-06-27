The North Carolina Softball Coaches Association released its all-district teams for the 2023 season on Monday and the McDowell Lady Titans had a strong representation on that list with seven players receiving all-district honors. McDowell is a part of district 8 which runs from Marion and Rutherfordton and westward through the mountains. A total of 59 players from the district made the team as it is split up among the four classifications.

Centerfielder Abby Wyatt was named 4A Player of the Year for the district and deservedly so as she led the Lady Titans in several offensive categories this spring. Wyatt was a catalyst for McDowell at the top of the lineup batting a team best .507 on the season collecting 36 hits in 79 plate appearances. 14 of the 36 hits were for extra bases including one home run. Wyatt drove in a team high 28 runs and scored 25 times which also lead the 14-8 Lady Titans in the spring. Wyatt’s district player of the year honors goes with a first team All-Mountain Athletic Conference selection.

Another first team All-MAC player who made all-district was shortstop Sage Young who also was a big piece at the top of the McDowell lineup. Young was second on the team in terms of batting average (.457), hits (32) and runs scored (25) on the season. The sophomore also came in and won a game on the mound striking out four batters. Both Young and Wyatt were solid defensively for the entire season as they combined for just seven errors in the field.

Catcher Gracie Rice, infielders Emma Washburn, Miranda Wall and Maris Suttles and pitcher Kinsley McKinney round out the rest of the 4A all-district selections. Wall, a third basemen finished with a .382 batting average driving in 18 runs and drawing a team high eight walks on the campaign. Wall also improved defensively at third in 2023 committing just one error all season.

Rice dealt with injuries behind the plate this season but when in the lineup was still an important bat in the middle of the lineup. She finished with a .326 batting average collecting 15 hits, one of them a home run, and 10 RBI’s in 56 plate appearances. Rice also took on the responsibility of guiding the pitching staff from behind the plate.

One of the pitchers Rice guided was freshmen Kinsley McKinney who had an impressive debut as a high school player. McKinney started in all but three contests going 11-7 on the season with a 2.07 earned runs average in 115 innings pitched. McKinney had 79 strikeouts on the season.

Washburn and Suttles were solid contact hitters in the Lady Titans lineup this past season. Suttles batted .382 with 26 hits and 19 RBI’s which was tied for second best on the team. Washburn batted .246 on the season with a .321 on base percentage in 82 plate appearances.

The North Carolina Softball Coaches Association will release its all-state selections on Friday June 30.