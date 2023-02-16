The McDowell Titans had the role of spoiler in mind during Wednesday’s semifinals of the Mountain Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament. And for two and a half quarters the team was playing the role to perfection. Unfortunately, the top-seed A.C. Reynolds Rockets were able to overcome the upset bid, winning 58-51 to advance to Friday’s MAC Championship Game.

The victory gives Reynolds (15-10) a spot in Friday night’s championship where they will play the number two-seed Enka Jets, who barely escaped the sixth-seed Asheville in the other semifinal on Wednesday by a 66-58 margin.

McDowell (13-12) did all they could on Wednesday to spoil the proceedings jumping out to an early lead, thanks in part to a dominant first-half showing by sophomore Rylan Parkins. His 16-point first half effort helped give the Titans a 10-point half time and that it remained at the same margin through the first three and a half minutes of the third quarter. Parkins himself scored 10 of those points late in the second quarter that turned a slim 19-17 lead into one with more breathing room.

The half ended on a high note when point guard David Olivo (seven assists, five points, four rebounds) drove in heavy traffic and laid in a jump shot as the horn sounded to give McDowell a 31-21 lead.

The Titans came out from the break and were able to sustain, remaining ahead by the same margin three-plus minutes into the second half. Jeremiah Ellis (eight points, four rebounds) scored in the paint off an Olivo assist with 5:02 left in the third to give the Titans a 35-25 lead. But a turn of events occurred shortly thereafter that changed the fortunes for both teams.

The Rockets called a timeout after a made Jaylen Harper free throw with 4:34 left that trimmed their deficit to nine. This sequence began a 21-point turnaround for A.C. Reynolds during the next eight minutes of game time. After the stoppage, Reynolds employed full-court pressure and forced McDowell into three consecutive turnovers, scoring eight straight points in just over a minute’s time, making it suddenly a one possession game.

Marshall Lamb briefly stopped the run with a deep three-pointer from the left corner giving McDowell a 38-34 cushion with 2:38 left in the half but that wasn’t enough to stop the surge. The Rockets finished out the third with another 7-2 spurt that gave them a 41-40 lead after three and then three straight baskets to begin the fourth suddenly gave AC Reynolds a 49-40 lead and that took all the momentum away from McDowell down the stretch. The run finally ended on a DaShawn Stone (16 points) basket in the paint, giving the Rockets 53-42 advantage with 4:52 left. It also in essence ended the Titans hopes of pulling off the upset.

Parkins (11 rebounds, 2 assists) after having the great start to the game had just two second-half points to finish with 18 points in total. Kyson Rinnert (four rebounds, one steal) added 12 points. Jackson Marsh (two rebounds), Sage Wood and Jaurice Ledbetter finished with two points each.

The Titans finish out the season with a 13-12 mark overall.