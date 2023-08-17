It’s no secret that a good way to control the pace of your opponent is to keep their firepower sitting on the sidelines while yours is eating away at the opposition. The McDowell Titans, under the multiple Wing-T, will continue to try to dictate the game in 2023 by building an offense that can move the ball and be productive.

However, that is always easier said than done and this year with the task of having the replace the entire offensive backfield, tight end and lead wide receiver from a unit that averaged just under 26-points per contest last season. The chore of being a physical ball-control type of offense will be predicated on several players stepping up throughout the upcoming season.

With Friday night’s opener coming up for the Titans, the staff is still putting the final touches on what they feel they can do best to succeed this season.

“We are focusing on trying to get better and more consistent with each passing day,” said McDowell offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Zack McCartha. “There are still some unknowns with the skill positions that we will work through.”

One area where McCartha and the Titans feel like they may have a better grasp at this juncture of the season is with the running game, and especially up front. The offensive line is without argument the most experienced area of the offense and will be leaned upon to help guide things early.

“The O-line is the most experienced area we have. We have a core group of kids in that area that have been here and dedicated every day. They’re here early in the mornings and in the weight room. Our leadership is up front and we hope to lean on them,” added McCartha.

Meanwhile, a trio of players in the backfield have emerged this offseason to help provide a stable of running options that should give the running game some ability to be effective from the start.

“Our backfield isn’t experienced by any means but we have three guys that we are excited about and have the physical tools to help us carry the load.”

O-Line continues to emerge with each day

The leadership on the trenches begins with a pair of senior guards. 2022 All-Mountain Athletic Conference selection Hayden Williams (5’11” – 250 pounds) will anchor the left side while Colby Carr (5’11” – 235) will be on the right side of line. Both upperclassmen will be looked upon to provide stability in the middle of the line.

Surrounding them on the outside will be Avery County transfer Dawson Nunley (6’4” – 275) who has shown good progress at the left tackle and senior Kane Carpenter (6’1” – 240) has been getting a lot of looks early at right tackle. Antonio Walker is currently penciled in as the starting center going into week one.

Offensive line coach Darren Benfield feels his unit up front is coming together as the preseason comes to an end.

“I really love the effort and the attitude these boys are showing,” said Benfield. “We are still trying to improve every day and there are things our kids still need to work on but I like the direction we are heading in.”

Over the last week, Benfield has noted improvement as McDowell scrimmaged both Hampton (Tennessee) and Boiling Springs (South Carolina). Both scrimmages gave the Titans offensive line a lot of different looks.

“I thought overall we have improved during both scrimmages. Each scrimmage gave different looks defensively, which I think is good for the kids to know what their assignment is based on what they see in front of them.”

Two other players who have emerged from the preseason have been freshmen Edward Cervantes along with sophomore linemen, and older brother Brandon Cervantes. Both guys got reps during the Boiling Springs scrimmage last Friday and held their own against a very athletic defensive front.

Other members of the team that will provide depth on the line include senior Johnathan Hall, Austin Johnson, Yandel Perez, Patrick Westmoreland, Gavin Gouge, Hayden Routh, Eli Queen and Brendan Thomas.

Running back group feature unique skill sets

In the multiple Wing-T, when it’s run efficiently, are usually multiple backs who thrive in the system. For McDowell in 2023, a lot of inexperience will lie in that spot of the field, but each option available this season has a trait that put together could turn into a solid group of ball carriers.

Junior wingback Hayden Haynes has had a very good offseason as he continues to mature both physically and mentally. Haynes has practiced a lot at either the wing or beside the quarterback, but as of now he looks to be primarily at the wing.

The physical nature of Haynes will be very beneficial this season to the offense in terms of needing short yardage plays and countering the other players in the backfield. After finishing just shy of 150 rushing yards on 25 attempts last season, Haynes production should increase quite a bit in 2023.

A pair of sophomores will share the load at the primary tailback position. Hunter Pittman has emerged in the preseason as a starting option. Pittman, who like Haynes, worked on at both wing and running back positions over the summer and features a better ability to get in the hole with more quickness.

Beside him will be another sophomore, Jordan Barnett, a jayvee player from a year ago who has had a good preseason as well. While not overly fast, he has an innate ability to be an elusive ball carrier.

The versatility of the main ball carriers is important because any or all three could see extensive time defensively during the season.

Other depth pieces in the backfield include junior Dominic Twitty, who showed flashes of effectiveness last season on the jayvee team. Wyatt Clark, Jayden Jones and Taven Simmons will round up the group of running backs.

Marsh gains early hand at quarterback

When it comes to the most important position on the offense, junior signal caller Job Marsh has jumped out and has seen the bulk of the work in the preseason. Sophomore Danny Brown, after dealing with a removed appendix just prior to the July 31 start of mandatory practices, has been slowed a little but was cleared for contact this week and will provide the offense with two options at quarterback this season should the need arise.

Marsh did start in two contests as a sophomore in 2022 and so far in the preseason is showing a better grasp of the offense than from his limited time a year ago.

“Job is a kid that’s here every day. He is dependable in that aspect, and you know what you are to get from him,” said McCartha. “We had to throw him in the fire a couple times last season, and I think that he learned some things from that. He seems to have a better handle of the offense and what we want to do.”

With the return of Brown to practice, the hope is that it also serves as motivation for both in practice.

“Job obviously has an advantage coming in but having Danny back at full strength helps. It’s good to have competition out there and the motivation to do the best you can.”

Receiver corps will feature a lot of new faces

Along with the backfield, there are going to be a lot of new options among the pass catchers in the McDowell offense in 2023. Only one starter returns for a group that got help from several different areas of the passing game.

The lone returner is three-year varsity player Jackson Marsh. The 6-foot, 1-inch tall receiver made 14 receptions last season for 234 yards and three touchdowns. He will be looked upon to carry on a leadership role on the field as a primary receiving target.

“Jackson is a kid that has been there and been through the wars over the past couple seasons,” said McCartha. “We are looking for him to help lead us.”

Other than Marsh, it will be a completely new look. Gone is all-conference tight end Jeremiah Ellis and slot receiver Matthew Spivey who were two big targets offensively last season. The team also lost current senior Marshall Lamb to a season-ending knee injury. Lamb was projected going in as the likely target opposite of Marsh before getting injured back in July.

So far the group vying for time on the field has been working hard to emerge as targets, and from all indications there will be plenty of opportunities on the table.

“This group has been in and worked hard all summer during workouts and 7-on-7 and I think we have some options out there,” said receivers coach Scott Helms. “Some of the guys will also have to play defensively, but from a numbers standpoint, we have several that could help us.”

Three seniors — Owen Dalton, Jayden Cormican and Zachary Reese — will have the opportunity to slide in at one of the receiver spots. Among the juniors, Chamberland Anderson has had a productive summer and could be a quick-riser into the fold. Other players who could provide depth would include sophomore Oakley Keaton, juniors James Boggs, Derrick Forney, Trey Davis and Zack Dalton, along with senior wideout Lakota Morrow.

A pair of juniors will see the bulk of the time at tight end. Rylan Parkins, at 6-foot-5, has the potential to be a productive option in the middle of the field with his height. He along with Alex Barnes and senior Brayden McNeil, a primarily defensive player, will put the team three-deep at tight end.