McDowell High School’s boys soccer program will feature a lot of young faces in 2023 along with a new head coach. Derek Poteat has taken over the program and has inherited a group of 19 players who will make up the varsity roster this season.

Out of those 19 who will dress, 10 of those players are either freshmen or sophomores. So there will be an abundance of youth to go along with a roster that also features a half dozen seniors. Regardless the group is eager and ready to work as the season begins tonight with a home match against the North Carolina School of Science and Math.

“The kids have shown a great attitude so far and are willing to learn and to get better a little bit with each passing day,” said Poteat.

While five of the underclassmen are projected to start, Coach Poteat will lean heavily toward two upperclassmen to lead by example. Senior Jesus Ramos is a team captain at midfield who has dealt with some leg injuries so far in the pre-season but is expected to play a big leadership role this season.

“Jesus has great skills and a tireless work ethic on the pitch,” added Poteat. “He has been dealing with an achilles injury so its important that we can keep him healthy for the season. We may limit his time in the first couple games but overall he’s a kid we are going to rely on.”

Junior Emiliano Leon-Lopez has settled in at defensive midfielder and is expected to anchor the team defensively in 2023. Other defensive starters surrounding Leon-Lopez will include Bailey Moss, Deklan Gilliland, Alejandro Juarez-Hurtado and Darwin Aristondo.

Kevin Rodriguez will join Ramos and Leon Lopez in the midfield and in the attack the Titans will rely on Angel Guardian on the left side, Aaron Otero on the right side and Emanuel Bustos in the center.

Andrew Jones will anchor the goal keeper position for McDowell this season.

Coach Poteat believes that team speed will be one of the strengths on his roster this season. The ultimate key to success will lie with the younger players on the roster and how long it will take them to acclimate to the varsity game.

2023 McDowell Boys soccer schedule

Aug. 21: NCSSM-Morganton*

Aug. 23: Madison

Aug. 24: R-S Central*

Aug. 28: at Mountain Heritage

Aug. 30: Brevard

Aug 31: Patton*

Sept. 5: at R-S Central*

Sept. 11: at T.C. Roberson

Sept. 13: at Madison

Sept. 18: North Buncombe

Sept. 20: Enka

Sept. 25: at Asheville

Sept. 27: at Erwin

Oct. 2: A.C. Reynolds

Oct. 4: T.C. Roberson

Oct. 11: at North Buncombe

Oct. 16: at Enka

Oct. 18: Asheville

Oct 23: Erwin

Oct 25: at A.C. Reynolds

*6 pm varsity only,

all other games are 5 p.m. Jayvee start