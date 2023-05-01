It is the final week of the regular season for most spring sports across McDowell County and multiple teams or individuals are fighting for a place in the upcoming postseason.

In baseball action, the McDowell Titans have three important games coming up this week as they continue to be on the edge of a playoff berth. The Titans have lost four-straight contests in Mountain Athletic Conference play, including last Friday’s 8-7 extra-inning loss at Asheville, to push their record to 10-9 overall and 5-5 in league play. T.C. Roberson has already clinched the MAC season championship and the conference’s lone automatic bid for the 4A classification. Asheville (14-7, 7-3) is second and McDowell is tied with A.C. Reynolds for third in the standings.

Why the slide in conference play over the last two weeks? It is a combination of things. Over the course of the season, McDowell’s team earned run average is a solid 2.89 but in the four losses, the pitching staff ERA has jumped to 4.20. Errors have also seen a spike during the streak with the team committing 13 in total against Asheville and T.C. Roberson.

The four-game skid in the league has lowered the Titans RPI to 35 as of Monday morning, so this week’s games are crucial to help booster the RPI as the team is currently on the bubble. McDowell’s conference series is with the Rockets starting with Tuesday’s game at A.C. Reynolds. The team returns home on Thursday for a nonconference game with Mitchell and then Friday’s regular-season finale with A.C. Reynolds at Titan Field.

McDowell softball working to improve playoff seeding

The McDowell Lady Titans are in a more secure position in terms of making the state playoffs, but three big games could make an impact on seeding. Currently ranked 13 in the RPI, the Lady Titans have three games starting with Monday afternoon’s makeup game at winless Asheville followed by a road game at Erwin and Friday’s senior night outing with A.C. Reynolds.

McDowell (11-7, 5-4) is currently in third place in the MAC, two games behind Reynolds for second. Friday’s game could potentially determine the league’s 4A automatic qualifier. In the first matchup between these two on April 11, the Lady Rockets rallied late from a three-run deficit to beat the Lady Titans 4-3 at Mash Field.

Other sporting events include Monday afternoon’s boys golf match at Marion Lake Club, which is the final league match before regionals begin. Girls soccer will conclude its home stretch this week with a home match Monday evening followed by a road match Wednesday at Asheville. The Lady Titans won its second match of the season last Wednesday, a 2-1 victory at home against North Buncombe. Finally, the Mountain Athletic Conference will hold its annual conference track meet Wednesday at T.C. Roberson to determine regional qualifiers for later in the month.