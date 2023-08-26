The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team continues its good start here in 2023, winning its fourth consecutive match to begin the season as the team scored a 3-1 home win over Avery County on Thursday evening at Titan Gymnasium.

McDowell, at 4-0 on the campaign, has now the eclipsed its full win total from last year and with the nonconference victory has won four matches in a row for the first time since 2018.

The first two games of the match featured the Lady Titans going on late runs to pull away 25-17 in the first game and then followed up with a dominant 25-12 showing in the second. Avery County (2-3) avoided the sweep by pulling out a late 25-22 win in the third game and up 19-14 was close to forcing a deciding fifth game. However the Lady Titans finished on a 12-5 spurt to secure the match 26-24 in the fourth.

Two freshmen came up with big plays down the stretch. Khloe Joyner (six kills, four blocks) spiked the ball to even the match at 23-23 and then Ava Buchanan (10 assists, 9 digs) pushed the ball over the net and found a hole in the Lady Vikings defense to go up 24-23. McDowell committed an error, tying the game back up at 24-24, but thanks to a pair of hitting errors by Avery, the Lady Titans broke through for the win.

Abby Wyatt (26 digs) and Kensly Stewart (five digs, two blocks) had eight kills each on the outside. Kimora Stewart added four kills, Miranda Wall had three kills and Clara McCartha (eight digs) finished with two kills.

This offensive production was set up well by a trio of McDowell players on Thursday on excelled defensively and in setting. Alyssa Carter had 34 digs in the victory, Sage Young added 17 digs and Addie Staton came up with 15 digs and nine assists. Staton also accounted for five aces with four of them coming in the opening game.

McDowell volleyball will have another busy week coming up, playing three matches. It all begins Monday at home against Freedom followed up by a rematch with Avery on Tuesday and the Mountain Athletic Conference opener Thursday at T.C. Roberson.

Girls tennis opens season with loss to T.C. Roberson

The McDowell Lady Titans began its tennis season on Tuesday with a stiff challenge taking on the T.C. Roberson Lady Rams. McDowell was able to win 2-of-3 matches in the doubles pairings but struggled in the singles, losing the match overall 6-3 in Skyland.

The lone McDowell singles competitor who won on Tuesday was five-seed Claire Surphlis who beat Shuyan Chen by a 6-3, 6-3 score. In the four-seed pairing, Tessa Ross took Grace Yang to three sets. Ross won the first by a 6-4 margin, then Yang countered with a 6-0 shutout in the second followed by a 10-5 win in the deciding set. The rest of the singles matches featured straight set wins by the Lady Rams.

Top-seed Erika Mendez blanked Kylie Handy 6-0, 6-0. Raine Richards defeated Emma Washburn 6-1 and 6-2. Zoe Lynch matched her teammate in the third seed, beating Maris Suttles 6-2, 6-3, and in the sixth singles, freshmen Kate Brasier held off McKinna Young 6-1, 6-1.

McDowell’s success in the doubles pairings came in the top two seeds. Suttles and Washburn defeated freshmen Alexandra Dy and Kara Lynch 8-5. Handy and Surphlis handled Addison Carrington and Maddie Yeatman by an identical 8-5 margin. In the last doubles match of the day, Juliana Beeson and Emma Gilland beat Tessa Ross and Allie Hartman 8-6.

McDowell will have two home matches starting Tuesday against North Buncombe and on Thursday against Enka (4 p.m. start) at Marion City Park tennis courts.

Boys soccer searching for first win of the season

After the first week of play, the McDowell Titans soccer team — while competing very hard — is still looking for its first win on the season. Thursday night the Titans suffered its second tie in three contests, drawing even with R-S Central 2-2. Both squads had a goal in each half to create the stalemate.

Thursday’s tie came on the heels of a 7-3 loss to Madison on Wednesday night at Titan stadium. McDowell (0-1-2) enjoyed the lead when Sebastian Trujillo scored off an Aaron Otero assist at the 23:23 mark in the match. However, the Patriots quickly answered when Tory Fitzhugh tied the game 1-1 less than a minute later. That score was the first of three goals by Fitzhugh and six unanswered points by Madison that broke things open.

Tied at the half, the Patriots jumped ahead when an Avery Holland shot attempt hit the left goal support and angled in the net six minutes into the second half. Fitzhugh then scored consecutive goals at minute 55 that suddenly put the visitors up 4-1. Alan Valdez and Logan Tuck added insurance goals, increasing the lead to five scores.

The Titans finally ended the flurry late in the match. Angel Guardian scored on a free kick from about 25-yards out at minute 77 and Otero on a header tapped one into the net with less than two minutes left.

McDowell will continue its search to get into the winners column starting Monday at Mountain Heritage, followed by home matches with Brevard on Wednesday and Patton on Thursday.