It’s been a very productive first week of the volleyball season for the McDowell Lady Titans as they picked up a 3-1 road win at R-S Central to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

The first two games of the match featured identical scores as McDowell held off a tough battle by the Lady Hilltoppers to win 25-21. Central returned the favor with a 25-21 win to even the match.

The Lady Titans regained the advantage, winning the third game by a 25-19 margin, and then in the fourth the team withheld a furious charge by R-S Central, taking the match by a score of 25-22.

For the second consecutive contest, McDowell got some even distribution throughout the roster. Outside hitter Abby Wyatt (11 digs, two aces, one block) finished with six kills.

Middle hitters Clara McCartha and Khloe Joyner, along with outside hitter Kensly Stewart, finished with four kills apiece. Kimora Stewart (two blocks) had three kills and Miranda Wall added a pair of kills.

Defensive and in setting, the Lady Titans also thrived. Addy Staton finished with 22 assists in the match and freshmen Ava Buchanan had eight assists. Sage Young provided a solid floor game with 12 digs, two aces and two blocks. Alyssa Carter had 14 digs.

McDowell volleyball will be on the road Monday at Mitchell.

McDowell JV football blanks R-S Central

The McDowell Titans junior varsity football team put together a spectacular first half, scoring all of their points in a 30-0 shutout of the R-S Central Hilltoppers.

McDowell (1-0) scored its first points of the game defensively. Linebacker Rhyne Nichols, on a Hilltopper ball carrier, produced a fumble in which Cole Mancuso scooped up and scored as the first quarter ended, the ensuing conversion play was good to give the team an 8-0 lead.

Then on the first offensive possession of the second quarter, Lincoln Cole (six rush attempts, 69 yards) broke a 49-yard run off tackle to increase the lead to 16-0.

Ty Adkins chipped in with a 16-yard touchdown run at the 3:08 mark in the second and then Brady Tipper caught a pass from freshmen Rae Garner and scored from 28 yards out for the last score of the night.

Garner, in his first game as a freshmen, was 4-of-5 for 64 yards and the one touchdown throw.

The Titans finished with 225 yards offense on the evening.

McDowell’s jayvee football team will be on the road next Thursday at Tuscola.