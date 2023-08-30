The McDowell Lady Titans extended their current winning streak to six games by beating the Avery Lady Vikings in four competitive games.

The match featured a lot of wild swings throughout by both teams. Avery stole the opening game, trailing 21-16 at one point, by outscoring the Lady Titans 10-4 down the stretch to win the first 26-24. It was a total role reversal in the second game as the Lady Vikings were up 23-20 and ready to take a commanding 2-0 lead. However, McDowell (6-0) ended the game with six of the last seven points scored to win 26-24 to even the match.

Game three was the only one of the night that ended without a whole lot of fanfare as the Lady Titans cruised to a 25-17 margin. It was in the fourth and final game that the madness reached its climax. McDowell struggled midway in the fourth to fall down into a 20-13 hole and things seemed destined for a fifth game.

After a called timeout the Lady Titans responded in a big way winning a half-dozen straight to pull within one and from there another 6-2 flurry by McDowell put the match away 25-22.

The final point of the match was a long rally that featured three great saves defensively by the Lady Titans. Avery attempted a shot away from the net, however sophomore Clara McCartha was perfectly positioned in middle and she blocked the shot attempt letting it fall harmlessly onto Avery’s side of the floor to win the match.

Abby Wyatt (20 digs) had a team high eight kills and Miranda Wall finished with seven kills on the outside. Kensly Stewart (17 digs, 2 aces) and McCartha (four blocks) added six kills each.

Freshmen Khloe Joyner (three blocks) netted five kills. Kimora Stewart and Alyssa Carter (20 digs) chipped in with three kills each. Addie Staton was busy setting up the McDowell offense on Tuesday collecting 16 assists.

Ava Buchanan collected nine assists as well and Sage Young accounted for 10 digs on the back line.

McDowell’s six match winning streak to begin the 2023 campaign is the longest winning streak for the program since 2011. McDowell head coach Jessica Finley was a senior on that team putting together a streak of 16 straight that season.

McDowell 3, Freedom 1 (Volleyball)

A rough beginning to Monday nights home match did not deter the McDowell Lady Titans as they defeated Freedom in four games.

The Lady Patriots jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the opening game and overpowered McDowell initially winning by a 25-14 margin. And even in the second game of the match Freedom was proving to be feisty leading by a 13-11 margin.

But the Lady Titans responded from a called timeout with an 8-2 that allowed them to win the second 25-22.

From there McDowell was back on track and won the last two games of the match 25-17 and 25-20.

Abby Wyatt (16 digs) finished with seven kills. Miranda Wall and Khloe Joyner (four blocks) added six kills each.

Kimora Stewart had five kills. Arianna Bah and Kensly Stewart (14 digs) tallied three kills. Clara McCartha and Ava Buchanan finished with a kill each.

Alyssa Carter recorded 22 digs, Sage Young added 11 digs. Addie Station finished with 13 assists for the match.