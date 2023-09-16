There was plenty of sports action going around on Thursday night. Here is a recap of some of the action for McDowell High School athletics.

In junior varsity football action, the McDowell Titans could not overcome a large deficit early as they were held off by the T.C. Roberson Rams 36-28 at Guy Ensley Stadium in the MAC opener for both squads.

The Rams jumped out to a 24-0 lead midway through the second quarter and was able to withstand a late rally by the Titans as they scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns and nearly had Roberson stopped deep in Rams territory before an off-sides penalty gave the home team one last first down and the ability to run the clock out.

Most of the offensive production by McDowell came in the second half, down by multiple scores. Freshmen quarterback Rae Garner finished 9-of-11 passing for 152 yards and a pair of passing touchdowns. Garner hit an 18-yard touchdown play to Brady Tipper in the upper left corner of the end zone during the first half. Then in the fourth quarter, Garner found Haze Helms wide open on a 29-yard touchdown play.

Tipper (35 receiving yards) and Eli Houck (28 receiving yards) had two catches each. Ty Adkins made a pair of receptions for 59 yards and the one touchdown catch by Helms compiled the Titan offense through the air.

The running game was a struggle as Lincoln Cole had 63 yards on 16 attempts. Adkins added 43 yards and one score and Dometric Twitty carried the ball four times for 25 yards.

McDowell will have its bye week coming up and will return to action at Titan Stadium on Sept. 28 against North Buncombe (6 p.m. kickoff).

Girls tennis falls to Roberson at home

After dealing with three separate cancellations or weather-related postponements over the past two weeks, the McDowell Lady Titans tennis team finally got back on the courts at Marion City Park on Thursday but faced a stiff challenge as they were defeated by the T.C. Roberson Lady Rams 7-2.

McDowell is 2-2 on the season and both losses have come from the same opponent. The Lady Titans competed well in a 6-3 loss in Skyland back on Aug. 22. In the home rematch, one singles performer and one doubles pairing were victorious on Thursday.

In the final singles match of the day, sixth-seed Mckinna Young held off Juliana Beeson by a 10-8 margin. And in the doubles, Young, along with Tessa Ross, beat the duo of Beeson and Emma Gilland by a score of 8-3.

In the other matches of the day, the Lady Rams had a solid hold on McDowell. Top-seed Kylie Handy lost to Erika Mendez 10-0. Emma Washburn was defeated by Alexandra Dy 10-4, and in the third singles match, Roberson freshmen Zoe Lynch beat Maris Suttles 10-3.

Ross lost to Kara Lynch, also by a 10-3 margin, and in the fifth slot Clarie Surphlis was shut out by Maddie Yeatman 10-0. In the top doubles match, Suttles and Washburn lost 8-1 to Mendez and Dy, and the second doubles group featured an identical score as Kylie Handy and Claire Surphlis lost 8-1 to Zoe and Kara Lynch.

McDowell girls tennis will be on the road next week starting with a make-up with Erwin on Wednesday followed by a trip to North Buncombe on Thursday.

Volleyball pulls out win at Asheville in five sets

A busy week for the McDowell volleyball team ended on a good note as the Lady Titans earned a five-set victory on the road at Asheville on Thursday night. After losing at home to R-S Central on Wednesday, the Lady Titans were pushed to the limit before pulling through.

Both teams won by a 25-15 margin to even the match at one set each. In the third, McDowell pulled through with a 25-21 decision only to have the Lady Cougars respond 25-19. In the end, the Lady Titans pulled through when they needed to most, winning the final set 15-12.

The victory ends a busy week in which McDowell (9-3, 2-2) lost two home matches and was able to prevent being swept for the week. The Lady Titans now sit in the middle of the pack in the Mountain Athletic Conference standings, a match in front of Asheville and behind A.C. Reynolds by one match. McDowell will travel to Erwin on Wednesday and host the Lady Rockets next Thursday.