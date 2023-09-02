It was a successful week for McDowell Lady Titans tennis as they picked up a 5-4 win on Wednesday afternoon against North Buncombe and followed it up with a 9-0 win at Enka on Thursday afternoon.

McDowell with the victories improve to 2-1 in league matches with road trips to Asheville and Erwin on the slate for next week.

The winners from Wednesday’s home match include Emma Washburn (10-4), Maris Suttles (10-3) and Claire Surphlis (10-7) in singles. And then in doubles, Surphlis and Kylie Handy were victorious 8-4 along with Tessa Ross and McKinna Young, who needed a 10-7 tiebreaker in their match.

Volleyball suffers first loss of season in MAC opener

The current winning streak of six matches for the McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team was snapped Thursday night as the T.C. Roberson Lady Rams won in three games at Baldwin Gymnasium in Skyland.

The Lady Rams had complete control of the match, winning the first game by a 25-15 score and then doubled down in the next two games, blasting past the Lady Titans 25-4 and 25-7.

McDowell (6-1, 0-1 MAC 4A/3A) will have a nonconference road game at Freedom on Wednesday followed by a conference match Thursday with North Buncombe.

Second-half surge by Patton spoils defensive effort by McDowell soccer

A second-half flurry by the undefeated Patton High School Panthers offset a solid defensive effort by the McDowell Titans in a 5-0 contest Thursday night at Titan Stadium. McDowell (0-4-2) is still in search of the first win of the season but it wasn’t due to a lack of effort. The first half was a defensive battle as the Panthers held a slim 1-0 advantage, but after the break Patton (7-0) collected four goals in a span of 14 minutes to put the game away.

Xavier Bernabe made it 2-0 with a score at minute 48 and the margin was added to within the next 45 seconds on Josue Yax kick to make it 3-0. Yax added an insurance goal at minute 68 and then Tony Vincente capped off the second half flurry with a score with 17 minutes left.

The Panthers team defensively was stout for the entire 80 minutes as it held a 16-4 shots advantage over McDowell. Goal keeper Andrew Jones recorded 10 saves at the net in Thursday’s match.

Next match for McDowell will be on Tuesday at R-S Central (6 p.m. start).