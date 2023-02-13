The McDowell High School wrestling team made a solid representation at the 4A West Regional Tournament this past weekend at Mallard Creek High School. The Titans qualified a pair of participants for state competition and others gained valuable experience for the future.

The Titans for all of the wrestling season did their best work in the upper weights and the regionals were no exception. Sophomore Hayden Haynes will advance to next weekend’s 4A State Championship after finishing as a regional runner-up at 220 pounds. Haynes, seeded second in the field of 16, had two easy pins starting with Providence High senior Alan Modine over 30 seconds into the bout and a second period fall over Charlotte Catholic freshmen Domonic Basrawala.

In the regional semifinal, Haynes earned his third consecutive pin of the regional, beating Chambers High sophomore Malik Dalton in the final minute of the second period to officially qualify for state. Then in the 220-pound Regional Championship, Haynes faced top seed Ray Watson (40-3), a senior from Mooresville High School. Watson unfortunately held off Haynes, winning the championship by a 5-1 decision in a competitive match.

The runner-up spot for Haynes will place him in the upper half of the state championship bracket at 220 pounds, possibly as high as the fifth seed, depending on the outcome of the qualifiers from other regions. He will likely avoid a top seed from any of the other regions through at least the first round next weekend.

Bryson Stines, at 195 pounds, finished in fourth place Saturday and will join Haynes at the state tournament. Stines won his first two bouts of the regionals starting with a first period pin of Marvin Ridge freshmen Connor Helwege. In his second bout, Stines went the duration against Adrianne Grier from Phillip O. Berry Academy, winning 11-2. However, in the semifinal he came across South Meck's senior Alexander Jones (40-1) and the top-seed Jones was able to fight off a valiant effort, shutting out Stines by a 4-0 margin.

Stines finished off the weekend with an 8-0 loss to Mooresville junior Brady Rabb (38-8). Stines, with the fourth-place finish, will likely be paired with one of the four seeds at 195 in Thursday’s opening round of state competition.

Six other local grapplers participated at the regional. After placing fourth at last weekend’s State Women’s Invitational, Morgan Repasky went 2-2 on the weekend at the West Regional. The two bouts were pins against Providence’s Tianyi Zhou and Ardrey Kell sophomore Ian Whitt. Repasky then met a familiar foe, losing to T.C. Roberson’s Ben Glaister in the semifinal. Repasky's weekend concluded with a loss to Lake Norman’s Ryder Menard by an 8-0 score in the consolation bracket.

The final Titan to earn at least two wins at the regional was sophomore Rylan Patterson at 126 pounds. In the opener, Patterson earned a second-period fall against East Mecklenburg’s Anthony LaPorte but in the next round was edged out by Cuthbertson sophomore Keith Jenkins by a 4-2 score.

In the consolation bracket, Patterson slid past South Caldwell sophomore Michael Harkey 5-4 for this second win of the tournament. Patterson’s run ended just one win shy of qualifying for state. In the next bout, he lost a tough match to Mallard Creek sophomore Travis Foxx 7-4.

Freshmen Rhyne Nichols (152 pounds) and Junior Jonathan Hall (heavyweight) each took one match in the regional and freshmen Harper Thompson (113 pounds) and Tony Austin (120 pounds), while not winning bouts over the weekend, each gained valuable experience participating at the regional event.

The NCHSAA State Wrestling Championship will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday with weigh-ins and first-round action for the 4A classification. The event will conclude on Saturday with the championship bouts from all weights and classifications inside the coliseum.