The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA), in conjunction with the North Carolina Chapter of USA Wrestling, held the fourth edition of the Women’s Wrestling Invitational over the weekend and McDowell High’s Morgan Repasky earned a fourth-place finish at 107 pounds.

Repasky (36-9) compiled a solid effort at the state invitational, going 4-2 on the weekend and working her way through the consolation bracket to participate in the consolation final before losing out to First Flight’s Regan Riddick via a late pin fall.

Both participants faced each other twice during the weekend. Repasky opened up with a first-period pin of Rocky River’s Trinity Miner. In the quarterfinals, Riddick — the top seed from the East Region — and Morgan crossed paths, with Riddick advancing by pin early in the second period.

After being eliminated from the championship bracket, Repasky got back on her feet and finished strong, running through the consolation bracket to put herself in a position to participate on the tournament’s second day. Repasky pinned Maiden’s Miranda Valerio (19-9) just seconds into the second period. After that, she met a familiar foe in North Henderson’s Liliana Zapote.

The two faced off in the West Regionals just a week prior. On that occasion, Repasky was able to survive by a 7-5 decision. Friday’s state consolation bout turned out very similar as the McDowell junior won again by decision, 9-6.

The final bout on day one turned out to be the easiest of the weekend as she made quick work of her opponent, pinning North Mecklenburg’s Shayla Evans.

On Saturday morning, Repasky and Riddick met for a second time in the consolation finals as Riddick was upset by Pinecrest’s Megan Rowland in Friday’s semifinal bout. The second bout between Repasky and Riddick was a lot more competitive, and for a good while looked to be heading to a decision. However, Riddick once again escaped as she got a late third period fall to take the consolation bout.

This past weekend’s Women’s Wrestling Invitational will be the final event held in conjunction with USA Wrestling, as the sport will become fully sanctioned with its own State Championship in 2024. The Women’s State Individual Tournament will be held along with the Men’s Individual State Tournament in Greensboro.