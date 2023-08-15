Looking for a bargain from the ever-rising cost of sporting events? The McDowell Titan Athletic Booster Club has exactly what you need as they are selling season ticket plans for the 2023-24 school year.

The Mountain Athletic Conference is implementing a $2 increase in ticket prices for all sports this season, so buying a ticket package through the booster club will be beneficial not only for the upcoming football season but for sports in the winter and spring seasons as well.

Boosters attended last week’s football scrimmages at McDowell High School and will have tables set up at the front entrance for this Friday’s home football game against R-S Central. Attendants at the main concession stand can also assist in any inquiries.

The McDowell Titan Booster Club has several pricing options for customers this school year ranging from student passes to individual ticket plans to group plans. Individual plans include the “Blue Crew” season pass for students at $50 and a “Titan Pass” for non-students gives one individual access to all home games year-round for $100.

Group plans offered by the Titan Booster Club begins with a “Bronze Level” package which includes two game passes for $150. The “Silver Level” plan includes four passes and a parking pass that allows access to the lot nearest to the stadium for $275. And finally the “Gold Level” package includes six game passes and parking priority for $400. The value of these packages nearly pay for themselves over the course of the football season.

Passes are valid for regular-season games only, no booster club passes will be accepted for conference tournaments or state playoff events.

Along with passes for the general public, local business sponsorship plans are available which can help highlight or promote your business through high school athletics.

To secure your booster passes before the games begin, leave a message on the McDowell Titan Athletic Booster Club Facebook page.