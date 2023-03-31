It was a tough round for the McDowell Titans tennis team as they were swept 9-0 by North Buncombe Thursday afternoon at Marion Community Building tennis courts.

Of the half-dozen singles matches played on Thursday, McDowell as a team won just 8 of 68 games completed. Top-seed Sage Deel was shut out 10-0 by North Buncombe’s Hank Walker. Fifth seed Freddy Ramirez-Rodriguez also was blanked 10-0 by Wil Jones.

In the second slot of singles, Cash Poteat lost to Derek Gilliland 10-1. Third seed Connor Shook was held off by Oliver Manske 10-2 and in the fourth seed of singles, North Buncombe’s Will Jones defeated McDowell’s Caleb Mikula 10-1.

The closest singles match of the day came at the sixth slot when Jack Bryan was held off by Thomas Profita 10-4.

Two of the three doubles matches on Thursday were fairly competitive but unfortunately McDowell was not able to break through with a win in either match. The third doubles contest was the closest as Tripp Switzer and Ian Endries survived 9-7 over Carter Webb and Sebastian Trujillo.

At the number-one doubles match, Gilliland and Manske beat Poteat and Shook 8-1 and the North Buncombe duo of Hank Walker and Connor Pitts beat Sage Deel and Freddy Ramirez-Rodriguez 8-3 in the second doubles match.

McDowell will host Enka Tuesday April 11.