For the second match in a row, the McDowell Titans tennis team was shut out, this time losing 8-0 to North Buncombe on Tuesday. Still, there were signs of progress for the team.

Eight of the nine matches scheduled were completed on Tuesday with several of them being more competitive than in the season opener last week against league favorite T.C. Roberson. The only match that was interrupted due to darkness was the number-one doubles match.

McDowell’s top singles competitor Cash Poteat lost to Hank Walker 10-2. In the second slot, Sage Deel and Derrick Gilliland were dead even at 10-10 over the course of the match. Gilliland however slid by with an 8-6 tiebreaker to earn the victory.

North Buncombe’s Oliver Manke cruised by Connor Shook 10-1 and McDowell’s Caleb Mikula was shut out 10-0 by William Jones in the third and fourth slots respectively.

In the fifth singles match, North Buncombe’s Will Jones beat Bryan Mathison 10-2 and in the sixth slot of singles the Titans Jack Bryan was shut out by Tripp Switzer 10-0.

In the two doubles matches that were completed, Shook and Mathison lost 8-1 to Walker and Jones in the second slot and in the third pairing of doubles Carter Webb and Freddie Rodriguez-Ramirez lost to Will Jones and Tripp Switzer 8-3

McDowell has a conference match with Enka on Thursday followed by a non-conference match with Owen Friday. Next home match for the Titans will be March 14 against Asheville.