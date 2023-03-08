The McDowell Lady Titans showed a lot of grit on the diamond Tuesday night, overcoming an early deficit to beat perennial softball power Alexander Central 4-3 at Titan field.

McDowell (2-1) allowed three runs to the Lady Cougars in the top half of the first. And while that set the tone early, the Lady Titans were determined to battle, through scoring a single run in the second. Then a two-run fifth tied up the game, shifting all the early momentum to McDowell. And then a single run in the sixth gave the Lady Titans its only lead of the night.

The lineup, along with freshmen Kinsley McKinney who settled down after a tough first inning, worked in tandem to give McDowell a big non-conference win. Even though Alexander Central is featuring one of its youngest rosters in recent history, the importance of this early season win is high.

“Here in the first few games of the season I feel like these girls are coming together as a unit,” said McDowell coach Catriona Young. “This was a huge win for us. Anytime you can come out on the good side against a program like Alexander Central, it’s a big deal. But more importantly this was a great team effort.”

There were several different individuals who came up huge on the diamond Tuesday night. After allowing the three runs and three hits in the first, McKinney (7IP, 3R, 8H, 2K, 2 BB) settled down and tossed six scoreless frames scattering five additional hits.

“I know she’s only four games into her varsity career, but Kinsley did some growing up tonight on the mound,” added Coach Young. “Her ability to settle in after the first, plus with the help of those behind her, gave us a chance.”

In the first, four of the first five batters for Alexander Central reached base. Alyssa Chapman had a leadoff walk. Lainey Russell then singled and Ava Chapman ripped an RBI hit to left giving the Lady Cougars a 1-0.

Mcartney Harrington then added a two-RBI hit extending the lead to 3-0. Alexander was on the verge of scoring two more, but McKinney got out of the jam allowing no more.

Down three runs, the Lady Titans went to work chipping away at the deficit. In the bottom half of the second Miranda Wall doubled to lead off the inning. She was sacrificed over to third by Maris Suttles for the first out. Then on a ground out by Kierstin Kemper, first basemen Kirstyn Herman tried to pick off Wall on a throwback. However, the play was not fielded at third and Wall slid into home plate making it 3-1.

In the fifth, the Lady Cougars had a golden chance to build on its lead. The first two runners of the inning reached and then Kensley Davis bunted the two base runners over.

However, McKinney struck out Laney Wike for a huge second out and then centerfielder Abby Wyatt made a snow cone catch tracking down a line drive off the bat of Macy Law, a hit that was destined for the right-center gap.

That catch turned out to be a huge momentum swing as McDowell piggybacked the run-saving play with a two-run frame to draw even.

Kierstin Kemper was hit by a pitch and she eventually took second on a steal. After advancing to third on a grounder by twin sister Karlie Kemper, a two-out base hit by Sage Young on a two-strike count made it a 3-2 game.

The frame continued with an opposite field hit by Emma Washburn. That put the defensive hero, Wyatt at the plate. This time she delivered at the dish, ripping a game-tying single over shortstop. Washburn was thrown out at third trying to advance but that play occurred after Kemper crossed home.

In the decisive sixth, Suttles singled to right with two outs. She advanced to second on a pickoff attempt by the catcher that got past first base. Then, Kirstin Kemper on a two-strike out delivered the game winning hit to left scoring Suttles.

Alexander made it tough in the seventh getting runners at second and third with one out. However, McKinney induced a fly out to Washburn at second and then a fly out to Wyatt who made the catch in a similar spot to where she was in the fifth to secure the win.

Next game for McDowell is scheduled for Friday against R-S Central.