With a lot still on the line in terms of state playoff hopes, the McDowell Lady Titans did what they needed to do in Monday’s opening round of the Mountain Athletic Conference basketball tournament.

With the help of another strong defensive effort, the Lady Titans advanced by beating the North Buncombe Lady Blackhawks 54-35 at Titan Gymnasium.

The victory improves McDowell to 16-8 on the season and gives the team a date with top-seed Asheville in Wednesday’s tournament semifinal.

North Buncombe (9-16) took advantage of a sloppy opening two-plus minutes and jumped out to an 8-0 lead. It started with a Devon Davis score on the first possession. Eden Barnwell, Lily Metcalf and Kadence Penley added a basket each during this initial run, giving the Lady Blackhawks their only lead of the night. Penley’s easy bucket came at the 5:38 mark on a lazy inbounds pass by McDowell’s Peyton McPeters. Penley stole the ball in the backcourt and scored.

After a timeout, the Lady Titans refocused and went to work, scoring the next eight points to tie things up and then finishing the opening stanza with a 15-3 spurt to get in front for good.

Sophomore guard Sage Young (four rebounds, two steals, one assist) hit back-to-back threes in a span of 22 seconds to provide the energy after the timeout. Those two plays catapulted her to a 15-point effort on Monday, that coming on the heels of a 16-point outburst in last Friday’s game with A.C. Reynolds. Those were the sophomore's two high-scoring performance of the season, which is good to see going into the postseason.

“Sage is definitely a good shooter and I’ve given her the green light on shooting it,” said McDowell Coach Zack McCartha. “If she’s got it then by all means shoot it. Her ability to score from the outside is what we need as a team.”

Ahead by four after one quarter, the Lady Titans then went to work building up the lead, going ahead by 11 at the break and by 17 after three quarters. Barnwell drained a three-pointer at the 2:05 mark in the third to trim the McDowell lead down to 30-22 but North Buncombe never got any closer as a 9-0 run by the Lady Titans broke things open. McCartha credits his team’s constant energy as a big factor down the stretch.

“As always, we try to produce first on the defensive end and have it translate to our offense, but I also thought we just played a little bit harder than North Buncombe in the second half.”

With the lead getting up above 20 points early in the fourth, it allowed McDowell to play its reserves mainly down the stretch. They kept up the energy as the Lady Blackhawks were outscored by a pair in the fourth quarter.

Junior Brooklyn Thompson came off the bench to provide a spark, with 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Freshmen Kimora Stewart (eight steals, three rebounds) was extremely aggressive at the top of the McDowell trap, but she was also aggressive in driving to the basket, scoring seven points on Monday.

Kensly Stewart, McDowell’s leading scorer, had just six points on the night. The sophomore picked up two first-half fouls and ended up playing limited minutes. McPeters (five rebounds, one steal, one assist) and freshmen Clara McCartha (four assists, four steals, three rebounds) finished with five points each. Freshmen Kinsley McKinney had three points and Kierstin Kemper scored two points.

Wednesday’s semifinals at McDowell High will feature the top four seeds. The Lady Titans will face Asheville (21-1) at 4 p.m. The Lady Cougars had an opening bye. The other semifinal features number two seed A.C. Reynolds (18-7) against its Southern Buncombe County rival T.C. Roberson (17-8) for a 7 p.m. scheduled start. The Lady Rockets disposed of Enka 59-29 in the tournament opener Monday afternoon and the Lady Rams followed up with a 63-35 win over Erwin.

As of press time, all four members of the MAC in the 4A classification are in a position to qualify for the state playoffs. Asheville and Reynolds split in the regular season and the conference tournament will determine the league’s automatic qualifier. Both also have a high RPI ranking as well in the top 10 among the 4A West Region. T.C. Roberson is 18th in RPI, and with Monday’s victory McDowell is still 28th in the RPI.