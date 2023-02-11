A tough junior varsity season for the McDowell Titans ended on a high note Friday as McDowell beat the A.C. Reynolds Rockets 46-31 at Titan Gymnasium.

After a slow first quarter, McDowell jumpstarted its offense to take a 23-11 lead into the locker room. The margin stayed close to that for the rest of the game.

Ten different Titans scored in the finale with freshmen Jay Radford breaking out with 15 points. He was the lone McDowell player in double figures. Tristan Moore drained a pair of three-pointers to finish with seven points and Presley Forney netted six points.

Derrick Forney scored five points with it all coming in the first half. Drake Cash had three points. Danny Brown, Xavier Lovik, Tryp Young and Levi Boone finished with two points apiece.

McDowell’s jayvee season was an up-and-down roller coaster. After starting the season 10-0, the Titans suffered its first loss of the season at Avery on Dec. 20 by a 65-63 score in overtime. Once the team returned from Christmas break, a gradual slide continued as the team lost seven of its final nine to finish at 12-8 overall and 4-7 in league play.

“Things definitely got tougher for us after Christmas and we struggled a little in conference play but at least we were able to finish it up on a good note,” said McDowell junior varsity boys coach Allen Tate. “Reynolds beat us in a tough triple overtime game up there, but today we got a little pay back on them. The way we played reminded me a bit more of how we started the season in November and December compared to how it was in January.”

With the season now in the books, Coach Tate is looking forward to see how the kids grow and improve going into the offseason.

“The kids have got to become tougher, more physical as we go through the offseason. Hopefully, some physical growth will help with that.”

Jayvee Girls season ends early

The McDowell Lady Titans junior varsity basketball team’s season ended unexpectedly on Wednesday with a 45-24 win against North Buncombe. Friday’s scheduled contest with A.C. Reynolds was cancelled at the Lady Rockets request late Thursday afternoon due to low numbers within the girls basketball program.

McDowell finished with an 8-7 recorded and slowly improved as the season went along. After starting at a 2-4 mark the Lady Titans finished by winning six of their last nine contests.