The struggles on the hardwood extended into the junior varsity ball games Friday as McDowell was swept on the road at Asheville High’s Griffin Sports Arena.

In junior varsity girls action the Asheville High Lady Cougars were 37-28 winners over the McDowell Lady Titan Jayvees. Asheville held a slim 7-6 lead after one quarter but an 11-2 second quarter run helped the Lady Cougars extend the lead to double figures and the margin stayed close to that range through the entire second half.

All scoring came from the Lady Titans starting five. Freshmen Maggie McKinney carried most of the offensive load on Friday scoring a game high 21 points. Natalya Shaffner added three points, Jaycee Rector and Alexa Cardenas finished with two points each.

Asheville 65, McDowell 55 (Jayvee Boys)

The Asheville High Cougars led wire-to-wire on Friday in a 65-55 victory over the McDowell Titan jayvees.

The Cougars got off to a strong start leading 24-10 after one quarter of play and the Titans were never able to make any headway into that deficit.

Down by 20-plus points at multiple times in the second half McDowell was able to chip into the final deficit the last seven points of the game.

The Titans produced in the paint quite efficiently on Friday. Sophomore Derrick Forney had a team high 16 points and freshmen Levi Boone added 15 points. TJ Miller made a trio of three pointers in the fourth quarter to finish up with 11 points. Only one additional long-range shot came from McDowell in the game and that was from Boone in the third quarter.

Mason Brewer added six points, Danny Brown scored three points and Xavier Lovik along with Tryp Young scored two points each.

McDowell’s junior varsity basketball teams play their final road game of the season Tuesday at Erwin. (4 p.m. jayvee girls start)