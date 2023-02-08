Both of McDowell High School’s junior varsity basketball teams took a loss in the final road game of the season Tuesday night at Erwin High School.

In junior varsity girls action the Lady Warriors lead wire to wire in a 42-29 win over McDowell. Up by a five-point margin after one quarter Erwin outscored the Lady Titans by a 27-16 clip to gradually increase the lead firmly into double figures.

Maggie McKinney scored a team high 11 points for McDowell in a losing effort. Maddie Arrowood and Adrianna Collins added four points each. Jaycee Rector chipped in with three points and Maddie Kelly finished with two points.

Erwin 47, McDowell 44 (Jayvee Boys)

The Erwin Warriors finished off the junior varsity sweep Tuesday evening, beating the McDowell Titans jayvees 47-44.

Neither team held a lead any larger than six points during the entirety of the contest. Derrick Forney scored 10 points and Jay Radford added nine points giving the Titans a solid inside-outside combination. Mason Brewer and Levi Boone had six points each.

TJ Miller and Tryp Young made one three-pointer each. Danny Brown (two points), Presley Forney (two points) and Tristan Moore (two points) also scored in the contest for the Titan jayvees.

McDowell is finishing out the season with two home games, one of them was against North Buncombe on Wednesday,. The Titans will also host AC Reynolds on Friday.