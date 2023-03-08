The North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has released its All-District team for the 2022-23 basketball season and two McDowell Lady Titans were selected as a part of the group.

Sophomore guards Kensly Stewart and Sage Young were named to the District 10 third team, joining a list of 16 athletes who were selected by the basketball coaches in the Association. District 10 of the NCBCA includes schools in the area roughly from McDowell County eastward to Catawba County and then southward through Gaston County and then back west over to Rutherford County.

Both Stewart and Young tied in the number of votes for a spot on the third team, joining East Lincoln’s Hailey McFadden, Draughn senior Ella Abernathy, Bessemer City sophomore Tionna Pettus and Stuart Cramer senior Zion Duncan.

Stewart, at 10.9 points a game, was the leading scorer for a Lady Titans squad that went 16-10. Over the course of the season, Stewart shot the ball at a 32% clip from the field. She also averaged 3.2 rebounds per contest and 2.4 assists, which was tied for highest on the team with Young. Stewart placed in double figures for 16 of the 26 games played.

Young was second on the team in scoring at 7.1 points per game and shared the assist average with Stewart. Young’s scoring ability grew as the season wore on. She posted double figures, scoring in four of her last eight contests, including a 16-point effort in the regular season finale against A.C. Reynolds on Feb. 10. In Mountain Athletic conference games this season, Young shot 40% from the three-point line. She also touted the third-highest free throw percentage on the roster at 76%, but that number was best on the team among those with at least 25 free throw attempts.

Shelby high school guard Ally Hollifield was named District 10 Player of the Year by the coaches' association. Hollifield, a senior, averaged a team-best 24 points and 8.9 rebounds a game for a Golden Lions squad that went 26-2 on the year, advancing to the fourth round of the 2A West Region before losing to regional champion Salisbury.

The rest of the first team included Newton-Conover guard Cassidy Geddes, Bessemer City’s Janiya Adams, Ashbrook senior Madison Cole and East Burke sophomore Braelyn Stilwell.

East Lincoln’s Madison Self, Piedmont Community’s Grace East, Newton-Conover’ “Lizzie” Sain, West Lincoln senior Chloe Norman and East Rutherford’s Jada Whitesides were District 10 second-team selections.

No McDowell Titans made All-District among the men’s voting. R-S Central’s Zymicah (Mikey) Wilkins was named men’s district player of the year. Wilkins put together one of the best seasons among underclassmen statewide, scoring 28.2 points a game and 11.8 rebounds.