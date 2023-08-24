Coming off a disappointing overtime loss in week one of the 2023 high school football season, the McDowell Titans will go on the road and look to pick up their first win of the season, taking on the Mitchell High Mountaineers on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in Ledger.

The Titans last week suffered a 31-24 overtime loss at home to R-S Central in a game that McDowell (0-1) had in control for most of the fourth quarter. Unfortunately two red zone turnovers in the last five minutes of regulation, along with a late game 99-yard scoring drive by the Hilltoppers, forced overtime and eventually allowed Central escape with a week one victory.

That kind of loss has the capability to carry over into the following weeks, but so far McDowell head coach Darrell Brewer has seen no indication of that as they prepare for a Mitchell (1-0) squad that went on the road last Friday to beat Charlotte Latin 16-7.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned since being here is that our kids have been resilient,” said Brewer. “Last Friday night was definitely a different outcome than we wanted, but this group has come in (and) I believe they have put it in the rearview mirror.”

Aside from the two late turnovers, the McDowell offense was productive last week, putting together a 348-yard outing. In particular, junior quarterback Job Marsh made the best of some matchup advantages last week, throwing for 151 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 5-of-11 passing.

Both touchdown passes from Marsh, thrown to senior Jackson Marsh, occurred on broken coverage. Job also accumulated 73 rushing yards and a touchdown of the game on the ground. The Hilltoppers stacked a lot of players in the box during week one and a high probability is there for the junior signal caller to see another strong commitment to the run Friday night. The Mountaineers defense allowed only 192 yards and forced three Latin turnovers last week.

“Job was really solid for us. I think he got a little bit better with each of the scrimmages a couple weeks ago and on Friday he was in command of the offense,” added Brewer. “He did some good things for us.”

The week two battle will feature a lot of similarities as Mitchell will provide an identical offensive approach to McDowell. Coach Travise Pitman’s team will rely heavily on running the football and working up front to control the game. Junior running back Chase Duncan tallied 143 rushing yards and one score on 22 carries against Latin.

With the similarities between both the Mountaineers and Titans from an offensive standpoint, there should be no major surprises as to what is going to happen on Friday.

“In a lot of ways it’s a mirror image as to what we want to do. Run the ball and control things at the line of scrimmage. That allows us the focus to prepare on things that we are used to. It’s going to come down to executing what we want to do,” added Brewer.

Defensively, the Titans received good production up from senior Hayden Williams, who recorded eight tackles against R-S Central.

At the linebacker position, sophomore Hunter Pittman also had eight tackles along with fellow 10th-grader and defensive back Danny Brown, who added three tackles, two of those for a loss. Brown, dealing with the recovery from an appendectomy in late July, did not play in any of the preseason scrimmages but got on the field late in the first quarter last week and was a pleasant surprise for a young and inexperienced core in the secondary. Junior Anderson Chamberland also had a promising varsity debut with one interception against R-S Central.

Junior linebacker Hayden Haynes was relegated to snaps on offense in week one due to the lingering effects of a virus that impacted him last week. Haynes is recovering and will see a lot more action defensively this week. In fact the, Titans as a whole came away healthy from last week’s contest so the team will have all options on the table.

Friday’s nonconference contest between the two will be the first game played in Ledger since the 2018 season. The contest originally scheduled in the fall of 2021 was canceled at that time due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Titans football program. McDowell owns a 28-16 all-time record over Mitchell, but in recent years the Mountaineers have had the upper hand, winning seven in a row including last season’s 34-16 outcome at Titan Stadium. The last win for the Titans against their mountain neighbor was a 29-0 shutout a full decade ago. McDowell’s last win in Ledger was in 2012 (56-0).

NOTE: A significant number of games east of the mountains across North Carolina have been delayed until 8 p.m. due to anticipated excessive heat on Friday. Temperatures are projected to be in the upper 90s across the Foothills on Friday afternoon according to the National Weather Service. Latest forecast high for the Mitchell County area on Friday is in the mid-80 and near 80 degrees at kickoff.