The McDowell Titans will return to the friendly confines of Titan Stadium on Friday to host the Tuscola Mountaineers in week three of the high school football season. Start time in Marion is 7 p.m.

McDowell (0-2) continues to look for its first win of the 2023 campaign. Last Friday night, the Titans put themselves in an early hole at Mitchell and couldn’t recover, losing by a 35-6 margin. So far in two contests, the team has had its issues on the defensive side of the ball defending the run. McDowell has allowed close to 200 rushing yards per contest, 198 yards to be exact, against two run-heavy opponents.

This week the Titans will have the task of trying to contain a different look. Tuscola quarterback Jed West has been a dual threat option for coach Jonathan Crompton’s program. In a 25-22 loss to Asheville in week one, West threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third. Then in last week’s 29-23 comeback win at Polk, West had a 243 total yards and three more scores, including two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to even the Mountaineers’ record at 1-1 on the season going into this week. West, a Smoky Mountain transfer over the summer, so far has been the perfect fit for Crompton’s more passing-centric offense, at least compared to what has been more traditional at Tuscola over the years.

While the McDowell defense surely has its work cut out for them, the Titan offense is also looking to bounce back from last week’s outing against Mitchell. After putting together over 300 yards in offense in the week one loss to R-S Central, the Titans struggled trying to move the ball and putting points on the board last week, accumulating just 207 yards. The passing game in particular was essentially non-existent against Mitchell as Job Marsh was 2-of-6 for 17 yards. More importantly, Marsh tossed a pair of interceptions, both inside the Mitchell 35 last week, derailing any chances of putting points on the board. The offense as a whole turned it over three times in the loss and is looking to improve on taking care of the ball this week at home.

One area where Marsh and other McDowell ball carriers have been fairly solid has been in running the ball. Three different players so far have accumulated over 100 yards. Sophomore Hunter Pittman (22 rush attempts, 113 rush yards) is averaging over five yards an attempt while Marsh (31 rush attempts, 128 rush yards) is picking up close to four yards per attempt with those stats including any loss yardage on sacks by the opposing defense.

Pittman’s value is also showing for McDowell defensively as he leads the team in tackles (17) after two weeks. Pittman, along with a pair of seniors — defensive end Braedan McNeil (13) and defensive tackle Hayden Williams (12) — and sophomore defensive back Danny Brown (12), each have at least a dozen tackles so far. Brown has nine of those last week against Mitchell and so far has been a pretty reliable option trying to defend against the run, tallying three tackles for loss.

The week-three matchup will be the first between the two since 2016 when Tuscola came to Marion and beat McDowell 44-19. The Mountaineers have won 13 of 17 all-time against the Titans. McDowell’s last win was in Waynesville on Sept. 4, 2015, by the score of 35-20.

MAC Week 3 Standings

Mountain Athletic 3A/4A

Conf. All

Team W L W L PF PA

N. Buncombe 0 0 2 0 79 49

T.C. Roberson 0 0 1 1 68 19

A.C. Reynolds 0 0 1 1 35 29

Erwin 0 0 1 1 35 32

Asheville 0 0 1 1 32 69

Enka 0 0 1 1 40 70

McDowell 0 0 0 2 30 66

Week Two Scores

Mitchell 35, McDowell 6

T.C. Roberson 56, East Rutherford 6

Mountain Heritage 32, Erwin 28

Pisgah 56, Enka 3

Providence Day 47, Asheville 7

A.C. Reynolds 28, Shelby 21

N. Buncombe 32, Owen 13