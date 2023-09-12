McDowell High School’s athletic department held it’s second annual fundraising golf tournament Saturday afternoon at Marion Lake Club, and by all indications, it was a success as 24 different teams participated in the event.

Heavy thunderstorms tried to spoil the event on at least one occasion Saturday afternoon, but those in attendance could not deny a really good turnout this year, exceeding the numbers that participated a year ago. The event featured close to 100 golfers, mostly McDowell High School alumni spanning back in excess of 40 years. The golfers enjoyed a full day of golf along with food, fellowship and prizes.

All proceeds from the event are going back to athletics at the high school. With the teams and over 20 hole sponsors that took part in the event, an early estimate of around $8,000 was raised on Saturday. The athletic department at MHS is pleased with the community support of the sports programs at the high school.

“To have the turnout that we had goes to show the support we have here in McDowell County,” said McDowell High School Athletic Director Joe Cash. “Everyone out here had a good time and we appreciate their support of the student athletes at the school.”

McDowell golf coach Tony Davis also shared his happiness with the tournament and the relationship that MHS has with the folks at Marion Lake Club.

“It’s a great day to be a McDowell Titan,” said Davis. “The community really came out today and showed their support and in particular the folks here at Marion Lake Club. The relationship we have as a school with the Lake Club is unlike any partnership that any other school in western North Carolina has.”

Marion Lake Club pro Greg Parker acknowledges the longstanding relationship the golf course has had being the home of McDowell Titans and Lady Titans golf for many years.

“Obviously this relationship goes back a long time. It’s existed well before me going back to when Brian Reep and Jimmie Johnson were here operating the course,” said Parker. “There’s ownership out here from the people. They’re proud to be Titans and proud to support the athletic programs. It’s a great return and the kids that have been out here through the years have been respectful, so it is good from both sides.”

With the strong partnership between McDowell High athletics and Marion Lake Club, the expectation is for the yearly golf tournament to grow in the future into a larger fundraiser for athletics.

“We’re already penciling in a date for next year around this time,” added Cash. “This is a good time of the year to have it and those who were here today liked how the tournament was operated. I’d love to see it grow to a point that we can add a morning flight to go along with the afternoon.”